Three in four workers are considering finding a new job due to the cost of living crisis, a survey has revealed.The data, from jobs site CV-Library, indicated that pay is the main reason people are looking to change jobs.The survey also asked more than 4,000 professional workers what their thoughts were on flexible or remote working and found that only one in seven said either of these factors would be the most important for them when looking for a new role.Data from the almost 250,000 jobs posted to the site also confirmed that salaries are not keeping in line with...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO