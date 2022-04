Samsung is reportedly working on a new foldable phone with a distinct form factor. It is said that the phone will be introduced in the second half of 2022. The South Korean tech giant currently has two kinds of foldable phones under its umbrella, the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The former has a notebook-like foldable design while the latter comes in a clamshell design. But the newly rumored Samsung foldable is likely to be offered in a different folding design than the existing ones.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 DAYS AGO