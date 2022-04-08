ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK Says Russian Forces Have Fully Withdrawn From Northern Ukraine

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Russian forces have now fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, British military intelligence said on Friday. At least some of these Russian forces...

www.usnews.com

The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Jacqueline Wong
US News and World Report

Russia Releases Its Forces’ Death Toll in Ukraine, Revealing Staggering Losses

Russia on Friday released how many of its forces it says have died so far in the month-long war in Ukraine offering, predictably, a far smaller accounting of its battlefield losses than Western powers and Kyiv have estimated. More than 1,300 Russian troops have been killed during what Russian President...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
The Independent

More than 2,300 children ‘kidnapped’ by Russian forces, says Ukraine

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been “kidnapped” by Vladimir Putin’s forces and taken to Russia, Kyiv has claimed.Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that 2,389 children had been transported across the border from the eastern oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk.“This is not assistance. It is kidnapping,” the US embassy in Kyiv tweeted, citing the ministry. The ministry called it a “gross violation of international law”.Although it could not be independently verified, the kidnapping claim comes after authorities in Mariupol said several thousand of its residents had been forcibly deported to Russia. There were also claims on Tuesday that Russia was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

How likely is it that Putin will unleash a nuclear war?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Talk of World War III never seems far away these days. But how close is the world to going nuclear?. The war in Ukraine has gone on...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Chernobyl employees say Russian soldiers had no idea what the plant was and call their behavior ‘suicidal’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Weeks after Russian soldiers took over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, new reports reveal that the invading forces have engaged in reckless behavior at the facility beyond their initial shelling of it.
MILITARY

