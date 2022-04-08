ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Talk of Champions Mailbag: Why the Ole Miss pessimism on five-star-plus QB Arch Manning?

By Ben Garrett about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDB4s_0f3ClmTP00

In this mailbag edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler, Ben Garrett and Bradley Sowell answer your Ole Miss questions. What’s up with the recent national pessimism regarding Ole Miss’ chances of landing five-star quarterback Arch Manning?

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a southern accent for some weird reason once he was in Louisiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Sowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Pessimism#Arch#American Football#College Football
On3.com

Auburn 2023 class statistics after Terrance Love commitment

Auburn now has another commit to join 3-star OL Bradyn Joiner. 4-star DB Terrance Love is now in the boat, and he certainly raised both the class ranking and the class star average. With the addition of Love, Auburn now only has two commitments compared to other schools ranked in the top 50 having more than two.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3 Consensus 4-star DL Jamarious Brown to visit Ole Miss on Tuesday

Moss Point (Miss.) defensive lineman Jamarious Brown was quite busy in March. The 6-foot-3, 250 pound in-state prospect took unofficial visits to Alabama, Auburn and Florida. Now as the calendar has turned to April, he will head to Oxford for an unofficial visit on Tuesday. The 44th-ranked defensive line prospect...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Florida forward Colin Castleton announces big decision on future

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team had seven total seniors and graduate transfers on the roster in the 2021-22 season. Facing a big roster revamp, Florida and new head coach Todd Golden got a big relief on Monday as senior forward Colin Castleton announced his intention to stay with the Gators for one more season.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Mississippi State lands punter out of transfer portal

The Mississippi State Bulldogs landed a new addition for the specialist unit Sunday in grad transfer punter George Georgopoulos. Georgopoulos spent the last four years with the UMass Minutemen and had his best season in 2021 before opting to transfer. He announced his decision Sunday night on Twitter. The former...
STARKVILLE, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
39K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy