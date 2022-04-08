No Friars? No Problem! At Petco Park FanFest, Padres Nation Cheers from Afar

Alice Williams (left) and Eileen Robinson of Point Loma sport Trevor Hoffman autographs. Photo by Chris Stone

Eileen Robinson and Alice Williams of Point Loma wore Padres shirts and cheered from seats overlooking first base.

Robinson, rocking a swag chain and showing off a T-shirt signed by Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman, displayed a smartphone video of herself earlier Thursday greeting the superstar reliever driving into Petco Park.

Fans started a wave. Concession stands made a killing. And cries of “Let’s go, Padres” rang out.

All with no Friars on the field.

See more photos below

Playing their Major League Baseball season opener, the Padres lost to the Diamondbacks 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth.

But it was bottoms up for beer-buying legions in San Diego — 355 miles from Phoenix and the actual game.

The annual FanFest event, returning after a two-year pandemic pause, drew thousands to a free game dubbed the Road Opener Watch Party.

After flooding through the gates, many made a beeline for the popular “Garage Sale” of old Padres gear, with autographed balls going for $20 and used batting practice ones priced at $5 each.

Padres Nation pawed through bobbleheads, jerseys and framed (and unframed) photos. Hated blue Padres caps went for $2. New Padres underwear was sold.

But having the most fun were kids of all ages, playing catch with soft giveaway balls and running the bases — actually second and third base — guided by smiling Pad Squad members in short skirts.

From the grassy slope of the Park in the Park, hundreds watched Ted Leitner on a tall stage interview Padres pitching alumni Randy Jones, Hoffman and Mark Loretta.

Here are some highlight photos of a frolicsome FanFest on a balmy April night:

Padre fans cheered as a player was walked for a run. Photo by Chris Stone

For a group photo, a group of boys pretend to catch a ball at the outfield wall during FanFest. Photo by Chris Stone

A young fan in the outfield watches Manny Machado on the big screen. Photo by Chris Stone

Benjamin Ramirez, 1, of Chula Vista plays in the outfield. Photo by Chris Stone

Young fans enjoy running second and third bases at Petco Park during FanFest. Photo by Chris Stone

Former Padres star Randy Jones laughs during an interview with Trevor Hoffman (left) and Mark Loretta. Photo by Chris Stone

Young Padres fans hold hands as they reach second base during FanFest. Photo by Chris Stone

Alexander (left) and Anthony Martinez of Logan Heights play catch with their parents. Photo by Chris Stone

The Friar mascot poses for photos with Padre fans. Photo by Chris Stone

Petco Park suites were renovated with new furniture. Photo by Chris Stone

Jackson Scott, 5, of Santee gets ready to catch a souvenir baseball. Photo by Chris Stone

Fans try to get the Wave going during FanFest. Photo by Chris Stone

Baseballs, hats, jerseys and posters were for sale at the Padres garage sale. Photo by Chris Stone