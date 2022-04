Let’s face it: Hiking can make you hungry, even hangry. The first thing you want after a good hike is good food — and fast. But figuring out where to eat when you come off the trails can be exhausting in itself, so we did the legwork for you, scouting out the best places near some of Phoenix’s most popular and picturesque hikes. From hearty breakfast joints to healthy vegan cafes, here’s where to refuel after hitting your favorite Phoenix hiking trail:

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 17 DAYS AGO