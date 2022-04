The Indianapolis Colts are excited about the potential upgrade Matt Ryan could bring over Carson Wentz, but one NFL executive thinks expectations need to be tempered a bit. Ryan will turn 37 next month. He did not play all that well last season, but many attributed the struggles to the Atlanta Falcons having a poor roster. An NFL executive who spoke with Mike Sando of The Athletic said he thinks age is the issue, and the Colts may quickly realize it.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO