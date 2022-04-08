1 year later: Irondequoit man remembered after fatal carjacking

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday marks one year since Richard Sciascia, 71, was killed during an armed carjacking attempt on Buell Road in Gates.

Hundreds turned out to memorialize Sciascia at his funeral in April, 2021. Speakers described him as early riser and a man who always took care of his family, always trying new things in life who could talk to anyone.

Two teenagers, Anthony Jacobs and Edgar Tolentino, were charged with second degree murder for the fatal carjacking. It was part of a string of robberies throughout the Town of Gates.

