Hop on over to these Easter events

It's mid-March and many people may be frantically flipping through web pages to find St. Patrick's Day recipes for one of the holiday's staples: soda bread. Fortunately, soda bread is really simple to make, as 1.9 million viewers of the video uploaded by the TikToker @colleencooking learned. In the video, viewers see dry ingredients thrown together, an egg cracked into the mound, and liquids introduced to make a dough. Suddenly, we cut to the finished bread. That's pretty much how the recipe goes as written by Colleen Kennedy on her website Souffle Bombay. You need flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, butter, raisins, buttermilk, heavy cream, and an egg.
Comments / 0