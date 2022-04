Today I decided to take my wife out to lunch to enjoy a little something that we haven't had in a few weeks, especially together. We are both fans of Meek's Lounge and love the wings that are second to none when it comes to many in Lake Charles. We recently found out that Meek's was soon going to be no more for the area. This was troubling and sad to hear at the same time, however, while it is sad that Meek's will be closing their doors this Friday, the support that they are getting from many in their final days is something to brag about.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO