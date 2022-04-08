ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Flooding causes slowdowns on Westchester roadways

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Flooding is keeping traffic slow-moving this morning, especially on the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Bronx River Parkway.

