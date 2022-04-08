Flood-prone Westchester parkways reopen; 2-4 inches of rain doused region

Road conditions started to improve late Friday morning after 2-4 inches of rain overnight in Westchester and the Hudson Valley.

The kept the commute slow for flood prone areas such as the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Bronx River Parkway.

A car was seen flipped on its side in the floodwaters on the Saw Mill in the early morning hours. There were no injuries. Deep ponding made it nearly impossible for drivers to get through.

The Bronx River Parkways was closed at Main Street in White Plains with flooding that stretch down to Yonkers.

Crews came in to clear the drains and bring down the water. The mud and debris left behind still made for hazardous driving conditions and remained closed for cleanup.

"Pretty terrible, all the roads are flooded,” said one commuter. “I can't really get anywhere. I can barely get to school this morning."

It’s expected to be sunny and mostly dry for the rest of the day. All parkways have reopened.