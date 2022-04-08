ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

When Calls the Heart - Ep...

spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalden (Wesley Salter, “A Christmas Treasure”) returns to town, putting...

gallery.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Former Days of Our Lives Heartthrob and When Calls the Heart Fave ‘Spring Into Love’ for Hallmark’s New Movie Lineup Featuring Romantic Rendezvous and Lovable Rescues

Primetime special sprinkled with a touch of daytime. Spring is right around the corner and the Hallmark Channel wants to celebrate with five Spring Into Love movies. Not only will fans get to view new premieres each Saturday from March 26, through April 23, they’ll get to see a few familiar faces, including former Days of Our Lives heartthrob Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) and When Calls the Heart fave Chris McNally (Lucas), plus Another World and One Life to Live alum Eriq La Salle (Charles; Mike).
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Mr. Mayor - Episode 2.06 - Venus On The Moon - Press Release

04/19/2022 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Neil is forced to burst Orly’s bubble about her “perfect mother.” Arpi uses the office’s high school interns to help get a bill passed. A freshly rejected Mikaela tries to prove that she has plenty of time in her life for things besides work.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#When Calls The Heart#Oil Company#Christmas#Lucas Lrb
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary - Episo...

While on Abbott’s annual zoo field trip, Tariq unexpectedly reveals that he has been offered a job in New York. As Janine struggles with a big choice, Barbara starts questioning her future after finding out her favorite tuatara has been retired because of old age.
EDUCATION
spoilertv.com

The Handmaid's Tale - Season 5 - Christine Ko Joins Cast

Christine Ko will join season five of the Hulu's award-winning series The Handmaid's Tale as Lily, described by the streamer as a "Gilead refugee who now is a leader in the Canada-based resistance movement." Like Rita, Lily was a "gritty and resourceful" Martha in Gilead, making her "no stranger to perilous situations," according to Hulu.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 8.12 - Death Rises - Press Release

ALL HANDS ON DECK - With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk (#812). Original airdate 4/27/2022.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Which season of Attack on Titan is your favorite?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Damon Salvatore who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Under the Banner of Heaven - Episode 1.03 - Surrender - Press Release

The ongoing investigation leads Pyre (Andrew Garfield) and Taba (Gil Birmingham) into untrod woods where they unearth information that challenges Pyre's own faith, and draw more Laffertys into suspicion and custody. Written for television by TBD and directed by Courtney Hunt.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Ghosts - Episode 1.18 - Farnsby & B (Season Finale) - Press Release

AS SAM AND JAY AWAIT THEIR FIRST OFFICIAL B&B GUESTS, THEY MUST OVERCOME OBSTACLES TRIGGERED BY A NORSE CURSE, AND ISAAC TAKES A CENTURIES-IN-THE-MAKING STEP IN HIS PERSONAL LIFE, ON THE FIRST SEASON FINALE OF “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, APRIL 21. “Farnsby & B” – As Sam and Jay await...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Black-Ish - Episode 8.12 - If A Black Man Cries In The Woods... - Press Release

“If a Black Man Cries in the Woods…” – Pops, Dre and Junior go on a “man trip” to heal old wounds. Meanwhile, Diane and Jack contemplate their futures as they look at their college wish lists on an all-new episode of “black-ish” airing TUESDAY, APRIL 12 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episodes 5.12 - 5.13 - Review: Trust And Understanding

We need a couple of weeks to get over our feelings for The Good Doctor, but here we are! The Good Doctor 5x12 “Dry Spell” and The Good Doctor 5x13 “Growing Pains” are transition episodes that are capable of moving us by showing how fragile trust is, how much it costs to recover it and what it means to understand the people we love, even if we don't agree with them. Time for a double review!
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 12.19 - Tangled Up in Blue - Press Release

WHEN ERIN IS STALKED BY A RECENTLY RELEASED PRISONER, SHE ENLISTS ANTHONY AND DANNY TO INVESTIGATE HER OFFICE’S ROLE IN HIS SENTENCING, ON “BLUE BLOODS,” FRIDAY, APRIL 29. “Tangled Up in Blue” – When Erin is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Big Sky - Episode 2.15 - The Muffin or the Hammer - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Big Sky: The Muffin or the Hammer (4/7) “The Muffin or the Hammer” – With her life on the line, Jenny makes a violent decision that puts a Bhullar target on her back; but as she closes in on the family, Veer questions his children’s ability to lead and makes a major personnel decision that will change everything. Meanwhile, a grieving father tears up the town over his son’s death; and Cassie returns, ready for a fresh start, considering just how Lindor might factor into it on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, APRIL 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.18 - Welcome To The Feud - Press Release

“Welcome to the Feud” – When Dave’s job requires him to mediate a feud between two wealthy brothers, Calvin tries to help find common ground but winds up complicating the process. Also, Gemma turns to Tina for assistance in navigating Grover’s first crush, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 18 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy