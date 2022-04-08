When Calls the Heart - Ep...

We need a couple of weeks to get over our feelings for The Good Doctor, but here we are! The Good Doctor 5x12 “Dry Spell” and The Good Doctor 5x13 “Growing Pains” are transition episodes that are capable of moving us by showing how fragile trust is, how much it costs to recover it and what it means to understand the people we love, even if we don't agree with them. Time for a double review!

