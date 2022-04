Last month, The Ninth Wave released their new album Heavy Like a Headache. Little did fans know it might be their last album ever. Just days after releasing their second studio album, the Glasgow four-piece announced their indefinite hiatus on social media. “On a sad but also happy note, we’ve decided that after this album is out and after the three celebration gigs in March, we’re gonna take an extended break,” they wrote on Instagram.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO