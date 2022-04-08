Friday’s Headlines to End the Week

Heavy EVs are going to kill a lot of pedestrians, with even relatively small electric sedans and crossovers weighing as much as a full-size gas-powered truck. (Jalopnik) Transit workers have been under assault since the start of the pandemic, and the infrastructure act is an opportunity to better protect them. (Roll...
Less than a year after it passed, the federal infrastructure law is proving to be woefully inadequate at curbing America’s oil addiction. (The American Prospect) The solution offered by many leaders to high gas prices is a gas-tax holiday. That, however, is a terrible idea, because it would increase profits while offering motorists little relief. As most policymakers recognized all the way back in 2008, the only solution is ending our dependence on fossil fuels. (Vice)
If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Fuddruckers brings burgers to surprising new locations around Dallas. A popular burger name is expanding its footprint to an unexpected place: Fuddruckers, the Houston-based chain known for its serve-yourself toppings bar, will open new locations inside shopping malls, including three malls across Dallas-Fort Worth. In addition, the company has launched ghost kitchens to capture more delivery and to-go business.
We don’t pay too much attention to magazines’ “lists” of the “best,” “worst” or “most influential,” which, after all, tend to be advertising vehicles, like dinner “journals” or yearbooks. But, once in a while, the list-makers get it right, which City and State did with naming Open Plans’s Director of Policy Sara Lind to its “Nonprofit 40 Under 40” list this week.
The big news yesterday was incoming New York City Transit President Richard Davey first confab with the press and his inability (for now) to make us forget Andy Byford (ah, we’re such suckers for a British accent on a Train Daddy). Our own Dave Colon — who was called...
These politicians want to give you the power. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and his Brooklyn counterpart Antonio Reynoso asked the Department of Transportation last week to allow Citi Bike to put even more e-bikes on the streets of the city in order to make the city more bike-friendly and cut down on car trips.
Despite American cities’ widespread adoption of Vision Zero, traffic deaths keep rising. Unlike in Europe, U.S. cities often back down in the face of drivers’ opposition when it comes time for implementation or fall prey to bureaucratic inertia from engineers used to designing streets to move cars quickly. (City Lab)
Time spent on a train is so much more productive than flying that even airlines executives prefer riding the rails apparently. This was an unintentional revelation from a Reuters report by Dave Shepardson about how New York-based JetBlue Airlines has offered $3.6 billion to acquire Spirit. Boris Lipkin, Northern California...
Everybody’s working for the (long) weekend. New transit data show that the Big Apple is more like the Big Garfield, with a population that simply hates Mondays. Subway ridership stats from October through March show that weekday subway ridership on Mondays was roughly 7 percent lower than it was for Tuesdays through Fridays (discounting holidays that fell on Mondays or other days of the week).
U.S. airlines are beginning to contract with bus companies to run on-the-ground “flights” between nearby cities — and advocates are suggesting that the intercity bus should no longer be ignored in the conversation about curbing car and plane dependency. American Airlines sparked a curious mix of applause...
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 4/11 – Today at 5...
Talk about cold comfort: New York City’s rise in pedestrian deaths is part of horrifying national trend. According to the latest numbers crunched by the Governors Highway Safety Association, our decade-long national pedestrian death crisis has worsened, with a double-digit percentage increase in deaths in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 nationally.
Former California Transportation Commissioner Lucy Dunn, along with labor leader Jon Preciado, penned an appalling opinion piece in today’s Los Angeles Daily News. The post is part of a rising resistance against policies aimed at reducing overall driving – vehicle miles traveled, or VMT. Conversations around how to...
During the COVID-19 the existing problem of violence against CTA workers has gotten worse, with a series of recent assaults on CTA bus and train operators, customer assistants, and cleaning personnel. But Monday’s terrifying incident in which a Red Line driver was lured off a train and shoved onto the tracks was beyond the pale.
A secretive group is painting crosswalks in Los Angeles where they say the city has failed to provide basic infrastructure to protect walkers — and while Streetsblog would never suggest that advocates across America follow their lead, it’s worth noting the wealth of resources available to would-be tactical urbanists…purely for entertainment purposes, of course.
Last Thursday Chicago officials announced three major pieces of micromobility news. First, the city’s first permanent e-scooter rental program will be launching in May with a total of 3,000 privately-owned electric scooters provided by Lime, Spin, and Superpedestrian. Second, the publicly-owned Divvy system will be getting in on the action by deploying an additional 1,000 e-scooters that can be docked at existing Divvy stations (or, like the other scooters, locked to bike racks or poles via built-in cable locks), focusing on downtown locations. Third, Divvy is changing its pricing structure, including eliminating the fee waiver zones west of Western Avenue (2400 W.) and south Pershing Road (3900 S.), where there’s currently no additional per-minute surcharge or non-dock parking fee when you use the electric bikes (which can also be locked on racks and poles thanks to built-in locks.)
Editor’s note: This is the championship bout in our contest to find America’s Best Bus Stop. Learn more about the finalists and all the fantastic contenders in this competition by visiting the archives, and don’t forget to scroll to the bottom to vote by Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET.
The U.S. DOT announced the distribution of $20 billion in transit funds, which the Biden administration called the largest investment in transit in history, up 58 percent over last year. (Progressive Railroading) A reduction in traffic enforcement during the pandemic is partly to blame for a 17 percent increase in...
Comments / 0