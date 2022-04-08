ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Headlines to End the Week

By Blake Aued
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy EVs are going to kill a lot of pedestrians, with even relatively small electric sedans and crossovers weighing as much as a full-size gas-powered truck. (Jalopnik) Transit workers have been under assault since the start of the pandemic, and the infrastructure act is an opportunity to better protect them. (Roll...

usa.streetsblog.org

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines Are In a Crisis

Less than a year after it passed, the federal infrastructure law is proving to be woefully inadequate at curbing America’s oil addiction. (The American Prospect) The solution offered by many leaders to high gas prices is a gas-tax holiday. That, however, is a terrible idea, because it would increase profits while offering motorists little relief. As most policymakers recognized all the way back in 2008, the only solution is ending our dependence on fossil fuels. (Vice)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: Home News Edition

We don’t pay too much attention to magazines’ “lists” of the “best,” “worst” or “most influential,” which, after all, tend to be advertising vehicles, like dinner “journals” or yearbooks. But, once in a while, the list-makers get it right, which City and State did with naming Open Plans’s Director of Policy Sara Lind to its “Nonprofit 40 Under 40” list this week.
BROOKLYN, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: Meet the New Train Daddy Edition

The big news yesterday was incoming New York City Transit President Richard Davey first confab with the press and his inability (for now) to make us forget Andy Byford (ah, we’re such suckers for a British accent on a Train Daddy). Our own Dave Colon — who was called...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Nowhere Near Zero

Despite American cities’ widespread adoption of Vision Zero, traffic deaths keep rising. Unlike in Europe, U.S. cities often back down in the face of drivers’ opposition when it comes time for implementation or fall prey to bureaucratic inertia from engineers used to designing streets to move cars quickly. (City Lab)
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: Even Airline Exec Prefers High-Speed Rail

Time spent on a train is so much more productive than flying that even airlines executives prefer riding the rails apparently. This was an unintentional revelation from a Reuters report by Dave Shepardson about how New York-based JetBlue Airlines has offered $3.6 billion to acquire Spirit. Boris Lipkin, Northern California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Shoot the Whole Day Down: Subway Riders Don’t Like Mondays

Everybody’s working for the (long) weekend. New transit data show that the Big Apple is more like the Big Garfield, with a population that simply hates Mondays. Subway ridership stats from October through March show that weekday subway ridership on Mondays was roughly 7 percent lower than it was for Tuesdays through Fridays (discounting holidays that fell on Mondays or other days of the week).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Can ‘Buses-As-Flights’ Get Americans Out of Cars — And Planes?

U.S. airlines are beginning to contract with bus companies to run on-the-ground “flights” between nearby cities — and advocates are suggesting that the intercity bus should no longer be ignored in the conversation about curbing car and plane dependency. American Airlines sparked a curious mix of applause...
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

This Week In Livable Streets

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 4/11 – Today at 5...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New York City’s Pedestrian Death Crisis is Part of an Alarming and Ongoing National Trend

Talk about cold comfort: New York City’s rise in pedestrian deaths is part of horrifying national trend. According to the latest numbers crunched by the Governors Highway Safety Association, our decade-long national pedestrian death crisis has worsened, with a double-digit percentage increase in deaths in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 nationally.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Former CA Transpo Commissioner Believes Traffic Congestion Is Our Worst Problem

Former California Transportation Commissioner Lucy Dunn, along with labor leader Jon Preciado, penned an appalling opinion piece in today’s Los Angeles Daily News. The post is part of a rising resistance against policies aimed at reducing overall driving – vehicle miles traveled, or VMT. Conversations around how to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

How to Paint Your Own Crosswalk In Your Neighborhood (Hypothetically)

A secretive group is painting crosswalks in Los Angeles where they say the city has failed to provide basic infrastructure to protect walkers — and while Streetsblog would never suggest that advocates across America follow their lead, it’s worth noting the wealth of resources available to would-be tactical urbanists…purely for entertainment purposes, of course.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Lyft provided details on the new Divvy pricing structure, and it’s better than we thought

Last Thursday Chicago officials announced three major pieces of micromobility news. First, the city’s first permanent e-scooter rental program will be launching in May with a total of 3,000 privately-owned electric scooters provided by Lime, Spin, and Superpedestrian. Second, the publicly-owned Divvy system will be getting in on the action by deploying an additional 1,000 e-scooters that can be docked at existing Divvy stations (or, like the other scooters, locked to bike racks or poles via built-in cable locks), focusing on downtown locations. Third, Divvy is changing its pricing structure, including eliminating the fee waiver zones west of Western Avenue (2400 W.) and south Pershing Road (3900 S.), where there’s currently no additional per-minute surcharge or non-dock parking fee when you use the electric bikes (which can also be locked on racks and poles thanks to built-in locks.)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

America’s Best Bus Stops Championship: Boston vs. Portland, Maine

Editor’s note: This is the championship bout in our contest to find America’s Best Bus Stop. Learn more about the finalists and all the fantastic contenders in this competition by visiting the archives, and don’t forget to scroll to the bottom to vote by Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET.
PORTLAND, ME
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Monday’s Headlines, Like Transit Funds, Have Arrived

The U.S. DOT announced the distribution of $20 billion in transit funds, which the Biden administration called the largest investment in transit in history, up 58 percent over last year. (Progressive Railroading) A reduction in traffic enforcement during the pandemic is partly to blame for a 17 percent increase in...
TRAFFIC

