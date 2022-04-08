The return of the 'People's Convention'

The “People’s Convention” that endorsed candidates in the 2019 city elections and marked the movement of a new generation of local activists into the pursuit of elective office returns April 23 with a gathering that will includes endorsements in the May Shelby County primaries.

Earle Fisher

“Most of the time, a lot of these countywide seats and races are decided at the primary level — much more than the general election,” People’s Convention co-founder Rev. Earle Fisher said on The Daily Memphian’s On The Record podcast.

The convention at the National Civil Rights Museum has commitments from at least 15 candidates on the May ballot in races for county mayor, district attorney and the Shelby County Commission with invitations extended to contenders in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Fisher said to date no candidates in the Republican primaries had indicated they would attend.

While the success of endorsement slates and ballots is measured in many cases by how many of those endorsed win or lose their races, Fisher says that is not the only consideration.

“I think it signifies the people who are committed to advancing agenda items in their political office, that are consistent with the way the majority of citizens feel about issues,” he said. “We build our organization on issue-based organizing and we build our agenda on what the people who we have surveyed said are the things that are important to them and that we have wanted to see.”

Most of those attending the 2019 convention and a 2021 “summit” in Whitehaven are activists whose support of candidates is largely based on their specific stands on issues like criminal justice reform, police reform and changing government priorities in general.

Fisher said the candidates who appear before the convention are responding to issues and that attention to the issue can be just as important as who gets the endorsement.

Meanwhile, the endorsement can signal another crossover from activism to the retail politics of seeking office or campaigning for someone who is seeking office.

“There are some people who have made it. There are some people who are in the process of making it,” Fisher said of activists turned candidates.

“I think what’s most important for me in that regard is to understand that when you come from the community, you don’t necessarily come from the private sector or big business — and I think people tend to govern differently,” he said.

Fisher defines big business and philanthropy and the private sector in general as “the farm leagues” for political involvement.

“And they govern in ways that are insensitive too and inconsistent with the daily realities of people in Black communities most often, especially poor Black communities and working class Black communities,” he said.

“I think the more we get the diversity of experience in these positions of power, I think the better off we will be because we will see a wider range and array of public policies and philosophies and take into account what is happening to people on the ground,” Fisher said.

The People’s Convention comes during the last weekend of early voting in advance of the May 3 election day.

UpTheVote901 is also a plaintiff in the pending Chancery Court lawsuit seeking an expansion of early voting sites open April 13-14, the first two days of the early voting period.

The Shelby County Election Commission’s schedule makes its Downtown office at 157 Poplar Ave. the only one of the 26 sites open on those two days. The other 25 open the Monday after Easter Sunday.

Most of the 26 early voting sites are churches.

Fisher said the single early voting site on the first two days of the period “reeks of voter suppression.”

Shelby County Elections Administrator Linda Phillips has cited low voter turnout in the primary election cycle as well as a hesitancy of church pastors to open their buildings for voters the day before Easter Sunday.

“That just does not pass the smell test because we have pastors on public record saying they want their churches open and they want their people to have access,” Fisher countered.

He also pointed to increased early voter turnout in the 2018 August election cycle after a similar lawsuit saw a court order to expand early voting sites from the first day of early voting to the end of the two-week voting period.

There were 86,002 early and absentee voters ahead of the August 2018 election day with the court-ordered opening of five early voting sites on the first three days followed by the opening of all 27 for the rest of the period.

That compares to 82,403 at 21 sites ahead of the August 2014 election day with only the Downtown offices of the election commission open for early voting the first two days of the period.

There were 540 absentee voters in 2018 compared to 594 in the same election cycle four years earlier.

“What the Election Commission sought to do in response to this was not to open up more sites, but open up fewer sites,” Fisher said of the 2022 county primaries. “You would think the Election Commission would be engaged in ensuring there is an abundance of access.”

The lawsuit by UpTheVote and the Memphis Branch NAACP against the Election Commission is scheduled for a Monday, April 11, hearing before special Judge James F. Butler.