Western PA businesses and school districts feeling impact of national labor shortage

As western Pennsylvania residents shop at local businesses, they may start to notice fewer employees and longer wait times.

The local shortage is a reflection of a much larger labor shortage across the United States, caused by many employees either resigning from their jobs or leaving their positions for more competitive rates being offered elsewhere. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has now dubbed the trend "The Great Reshuffle" as many leaving jobs are soon rehired elsewhere.

While national corporations war with each other for these laborers, many local businesses are seeing the direct impact of this reshuffling across the nation. As national brands raise rates and incentivize the "shuffle" of employees, local businesses are struggling to keep up and remain competitive in their hiring.

These problems have found their way to the region as well, creating labor shortages for many independent business owners and local industries in desperate need of employees.

"Everything you read about on the news, we're having the same problems," said Mark Ondrusek, owner of the Beaver Supermarket in Beaver. "The help has gotten a little bit better, but it's still nothing close to what it should be."

Local businesses seeing fewer applications, more open positions

The fight for local employees often sees a tug of war between major retailers and independent business owners, which many western Pennsylvania business owners are now experiencing.

Serving as the last independently owned supermarket in Beaver County, the Beaver Supermarket on Third Street is a central point of the borough and sees shoppers enter the doors every day. Despite the high number of shoppers, Ondrusek is finding it increasingly difficult to find employees willing to stay on staff at his store.

"We have the same problem that you read: you have a lot of people that are jumping in quitting for more pay," Ondrusek said. "We call it job-hopping. They go somewhere, work for a couple of months and then somebody else offers them another 50 cents an hour. Then they go there, and the next person offers them another buck an hour. As a result, we're swapping help a lot."

As an independent business, employees at Beaver Supermarket make slightly less than the competitive wages of national companies. Depending on the role at the supermarket, employees can make anywhere from $10 to $20 working for Ondrusek's store.

As national names and major corporations race to pay more for employees, with some businesses starting as high as $16 for entry-level positions, it is hard for independent and family-owned businesses to stay competitive.

"I'm in a group of 40 other independent supermarkets, everybody is having these problems," Ondrusek said.

Many businesses also notice their labor shortages were worse once businesses were able to reopen after the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Required to close during the spread of the coronavirus, local businesses were unable to keep many staff members paid as their income was temporarily halted.

For Breanna Harley, director of the Just Like Home Daycare Centers, staffing daycare employees has become increasingly difficult after these shutdowns. The high contact work environment with children was unable to stay open during the high community spread of COVID-19, causing many workers who were unable to work during this time to find new careers.

Now that daycare workers are able to return to their daily routines, finding employees has become increasingly difficult for Harley.

"We have at least three positions to fill in each center, and that's just to kind of be okay," she said. "Hourly wise, I would say a lot of people are working longer hours because we don't have the staff to cover during all the shifts that we have available."

Before the shutdowns, the Just Like Home Daycare Centers would receive around 20 applications for an open position at one of their three buildings. Now, they are lucky to receive two or three applications for each position.

"We have a lot of people that will apply and then just never show for interviews," Harley said. "From those two or three missed that time, I don't get a call back."

Similar to Ondrusek, Harley is in competition with major retailers for employee wages. As she looks to hire more staff at the daycares, it can be hard to pay the same rate as larger corporations.

"Between pay and us having to close for those couple months, I think a lot of people that were working in the (childcare) industry couldn't take that hit," Harley said. "So, they went and got new jobs. Around here, you can go to a big box store and make a lot more than you could for you know someone that owns a family business. It's really hard to compete with those who are paying their staff $15 and $16 an hour working at Target and Walmart."

Shortages are also affecting local restaurants, causing many businesses to struggle with keeping a full staff for service each night. As many servers make the majority of their income from tips, a more competitive wage can cause some team members to move to other restaurants or leave the industry as a whole.

While Hopewell's J.W. Halls hasn't seen a large number of departures, owner Joe Hall is seeing some trouble filling open positions at the restaurant. Starting in 2020, Hall says that fewer people were looking to join the staff.

"We have 47 people currently, but I need a manager and a couple more hostesses, hosts and servers," he said. "We have had some success in the last couple of months, hiring a few people and people that wanted to work, but some people got a lot of free money and didn't want to work."

While the number of applications slowed at the restaurant after reopening during the pandemic, the number of visitors still remained high during daily operations. As more and more customers come in, finding people to fill those vital restaurant positions has become increasingly important.

"Applications are few and far between, '' Hall said. "I used to have a stack of applications for people waiting to be hired when I didn't need anybody."

While J.W. Halls continues to search for employees, Hall is grateful for the staff who come in each day. After seeing how other restaurants are struggling, their sizable staff is something that he can be proud of.

"It's everywhere," he said. "I was just in Florida, back in July. Signs were everywhere, in the back of trucks, all over everything. So we're doing better than most, I would say."

Education industry in need of employees

As western Pennsylvania's commercial businesses struggle to keep their staff on board, local schools are having trouble filling their positions as well.

The Hopewell Area School District has seen a leap in open positions over the past two years, leaving many vacancies across the district. The largest gap in employees is occurring in the number of substitute teachers, which has drastically fallen across the area.

"Substitutes for teachers, paraprofessionals, and secretaries is a significant concern," said Robert Kartychak, acting superintendent at Hopewell Area. "The district utilizes Kelly Services to procure teacher substitutes and the district's fill rate this year has been around 30%. When the district started using Kelly Services in 2014, that fill rate was over 80%. While procuring substitutes the past few years has not been plentiful, the shortage has been exacerbated the past two years."

In addition to a lack of substitute teachers, full-time positions are also receiving fewer applications at Hopewell's schools.

"Permanent teaching openings are not drawing the number of candidates that have historically applied," Kartychak said. "The district had two late contract teacher openings this past summer, physical education and elementary education. Where traditionally you would receive a minimum of 50 to 100 resumes, we had less than 30 teachers apply for either vacancy. Early in the school year, the district had one substitute secretary for the entire district. The district only has two substitute paraprofessionals districtwide that work on a semi-regular basis to support some of our students that have more academic, or behavioral needs."

The Central Valley School District also expressed concerns over the number of substitutes and full-time staff at its schools. Similar to local businesses, the pandemic caused many disruptions to the number of applicants seeking positions.

"Staffing certain certifications has been a challenge since COVID," said Nicholas Perry, Central Valley's superintendent. "For example, we cannot find a Spanish certified teacher at our middle school. We have had challenges securing substitutes and paraprofessionals as well."

Unlike the issues facing local businesses, schools have seen this decrease in educators occurring steadily over time across the country. As fewer students pursue teaching degrees in local colleges or pursue other fields that may pay more or require fewer credits, the number of local teachers is also dropping drastically.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has made this situation worse, many educators saw this decrease begin in the last decade.

"That trend has occurred over the past 10 years," Kartychak said. "Traditionally you would have multiple student teachers from local universities such as Robert Morris, Slippery Rock and Geneva working in our buildings. This spring there is only one student teacher at the elementary level, and three in our high school. I also feel that the amount of college debt these teacher candidates are leaving undergraduate with, in many instances around $100,000 for a four-year degree, is also a deterrent to entering the education field."

Administrators encourage those interested in teaching to pursue the open jobs on their district websites, filling necessary positions in their communities.

