Russia-Ukraine updates: 2 US veterans who joined Ukrainian forces missing

Russian President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" into neighboring Ukraine began on Feb. 24, with Russian forces invading from Belarus, to the north, and Russia, to the east. Ukrainian troops have offered "stiff resistance," according to U.S. officials.

The Russian military has since launched a full-scale ground offensive in eastern Ukraine's disputed Donbas region, capturing the strategic port city of Mariupol and securing a coastal corridor to the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

For previous coverage, please click here .

Latest Developments

Jun 17, 7:54 AM

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already engaged around 330,000 Russian personnel, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromo of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told local media on Thursday.

“[Russian] groups at various axes are close to 150,000 strong. If we add their air and sea components, there are about 220,000 military personnel,” Hromo said. Russia also deployed “units of the national army combat reserve, the federal service of guard forces, and mobilization units,” the Brigadier General added.

Hromo's sobering account came on the back of claims made by a top Ukrainian official earlier on Wednesday that revealed mounting Ukrainian casualties. Up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed or wounded each day in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, with 200 to 500 killed on average and many more wounded, said David Arakhamia, who heads the presidential faction in the Ukrainian parliament.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said daily fatalities among Ukrainian ranks at the Donbas front were between 60 to 100 troops.

Arakhamia, one of Zelenskyy's closest advisers who oversees Ukraine's stalled negotiations with Russia, has been leading a Ukrainian delegation in Washington this week in a bid to lobby the Biden administration and Congress.

Arakhamia's team want to see the pace of weapons shipments increased and is pushing for a designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

-ABC News' Edward Szekeres, Yuriy Zaliznyak, Yulia Drozd and Max Uzol

Jun 17, 4:51 AM

The United Kingdom announced a new wave of sanctions on Thursday targeting Russians involved in the barbaric treatment of children in Ukraine.

Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's Children Rights Commissioner, tops the new list of sanctioned individuals for her alleged involvement in the forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children. She has been accused of enabling 2,000 vulnerable children being violently taken from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and orchestrating a new policy to facilitate their forced adoptions in Russia.

“Today we are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children,” U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a press release.

More than 900 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s latest report. Over 320 children were killed and more than 580 were injured.

These figures are far from being final, with more information slowly trickling in from places of active hostilities, as well as the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The UK's sanction list also includes Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, for his support and endorsement of Putin’s war.

Several members of Putin's political elite, along with four Military Colonels from a unit known to have killed, raped and tortured civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, appear on the list too.

“Putin’s allies continue to choose to turn a blind eye to alleged war crimes and support his bloody offensive,” the U.K. government said. With Putin’s aggression reaching beyond Ukraine as Russian exports fuel conflict across the globe, the official press release read, the new sanctions also hit Myanmar’s military Junta.

The Junta relies heavily on Russian air assets and limiting it will cut Putin off from profiting from sales that fund his war machine, the U.K. said.

-ABC News' Edward Szekeres, Yuriy Zaliznyak, Yulia Drozd and Max Uzol

Jun 16, 4:23 PM

The State Department has still not confirmed reports that two former U.S. service members who volunteered to help Ukrainian forces have gone missing , spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday.

The Americans, Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh and Alexander Drueke, are both from Alabama.

Drueke Family | Joy Black - PHOTO: Alexander Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh are Americans who had volunteered to join the Ukrainian forces. Both are now missing in Ukraine.

"We are limited in terms of what we know at the moment," Price said. "We're closely monitoring the situation we are in contact with Ukrainian authorities, as well as with the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the families of the two reported missing U.S. citizens."

The department has not "seen anything from the Russians indicating that two such individuals are in their custody," Price said.

"If the Russians were to claim that they had such individuals, I assume we would pursue that. If we had reason to believe -- credible reasons to believe -- that these individuals were in Russian custody, we would pursue that as appropriate," Price continued.

Price was asked whether the department was tracking any other cases of Americans purportedly captured on the battlefield, and he said the department was aware of reports about "one additional American whose whereabouts are unknown.”

"Similarly, our understanding was that this individual had traveled to Ukraine to take up arms," Price said. He said the person was identified as missing "in recent weeks" and that the State Department was also in contact with their family.

Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell said that Drueke’s mother reached out to her office after losing contact with him. Sewell is helping the family locate him. Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt said his office is helping in the search for Huynh after his family reached out to the congressman's office this week.

-ABC News' Shannon Crawford

Jun 16, 12:40 PM

In the first visit of EU leaders to the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis made clear their message of support and solidarity.

Scholz said, "My colleagues and I came here to Kyiv today with a clear message: Ukraine belongs to the European family."

Natacha Pisarenko/AP - PHOTO: From left, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis pose for a picture in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 16, 2022.

Macron added, "All four of us support [Ukraine's] immediate EU candidacy."

The leaders discussed the possibility of further sanctions against Russia as well as how to rebuild Ukraine after the war.

Earlier in the day, the EU leaders toured Irpin, a town northeast of Kyiv, which was hit by heavy Russian artillery early in the war.

-ABC News' Britt Clennett and Ibtissem Guenfoud

Jun 16, 6:24 AM

A Ukrainian counteroffensive may conclude by the end of the summer if Ukraine receives the weapons it needs, Major General Dmytro Marchenko of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told Radio Liberty on Wednesday.

“I am just a realist… but the fact is that it will not end quickly,” Marchenko said in response to a question about when ongoing hostilities might end. “In some places we will lose time, let [the Russians] dig in more, so [the fighting] will be longer,” he added.

The Major General also stressed that a "point of no return" had been reached on the issue of peace agreements with Russia. “Why this pile of deaths?... At the very beginning, it was possible to stop all this at the stage of negotiations. But after what [the Russians] did, we passed the point of no return,” Marchenko said.

He added that Ukraine has the pace and desire to finish the war. “Just give us some weapons and we will do it.”

With the U.S. announcing $1 billion more in military aid on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quick to thank President Joe Biden during a phone conversation on the same day. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Biden for his leadership position in supporting Ukraine's struggle for freedom and for his unwavering backing of Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.

"The security support from the United States is unprecedented. It brings us closer to a common victory over the Russian aggressor," Zelenskyy said, noting the importance and timeliness of the new military aid package.

"We also appreciate the significant financial and macroeconomic support for Ukraine from the United States. It helps us endure this war," the Ukrainian president said in reference to the $225 million in humanitarian assistance Biden pledged to Ukraine on Wednesday.

"We must win this war and return our occupied territories. This will be our common victory," Zelenskyy concluded.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also thanked the U.S. for its leadership in mobilizing and coordinating international security support for Ukraine that addresses the country's urgent needs for military equipment.

Speaking at the meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Stoltenberg welcomed the new round of military aid to Ukraine announced by NATO Allies. On top of the U.S. package, Germany has promised to provide Ukraine with 3 MLRSs while Slovakia pledged to deliver several helicopters and rocket launcher ammunition. Canada, Poland and the Netherlands all promised to boost the short-handed Ukrainian artillery.

“NATO as an organization is stepping up its support,” Stoltenberg said. He added that NATO Allies are committed to continue providing Ukraine with the military equipment it needs to prevail, including heavy weapons and long-range systems.

The Secretary General said that the Allies will agree on a new comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine at the Madrid Summit in late June. This will help Ukraine in the longer-term to transition from Soviet-era equipment to modern NATO weaponry and to enhance interoperability with NATO, Stoltenberg pointed out.

President Zelenskyy confirmed his attendance at the Madrid Summit in a tweet from Wednesday.

-ABC News' Edward Szekeres, Max Uzol, Yuriy Zaliznyak and Yulia Drozd

Jun 15, 6:22 PM

Two U.S. lawmakers said Wednesday they have been asked by the families of two former U.S. service members who volunteered to assist the Ukrainian forces for their help in locating them.

Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell said in a statement her office is helping a family locate Alexander Drueke, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

"Earlier this week, the mother of Alexander Drueke, a Tuscaloosa Army Veteran who volunteered to assist the Ukrainian Army in combating Russia, reached out to my office after losing contact with her son. According to his family, they have not heard from Drueke in several days," she said in a statement.

She said her office has been in contact with the State Department, the FBI and other members of the Alabama Congressional Delegation.

Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt said his office is helping in the search for Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Trinity, Alabama, after his family reached out to the congressman's office this week.

"According to Huynh’s family, they have not been in contact with him since June 8, 2022, when he was in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine," he said in a statement.

Aderholt said his office has reached out to the State Department and FBI to "get any information possible."

The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Alabama State Capitol building stands in Montgomery, Ala., May 14, 2019.

Huynh, a former Marine, spoke to Huntsville, Alabama, ABC affiliate WAAY in April about his decision to help defend Ukraine.

"I've made peace with the decision. I know there's a potential of me dying. I'm willing to give my life for what I believe is right," he told the station.

White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he "can't confirm the reports" of two Americans captured in Ukraine.

"We'll do the best we can to monitor this and see what we can learn about it," he said. "Obviously, if it's true, we'll do everything we can to get them safely back home."

The State Department also is aware of the "unconfirmed" reports, a spokesperson said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with Ukrainian authorities," the spokesperson said. "Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment."

The State Department has warned U.S. citizens against traveling to Ukraine during the war and that Russian security officials could be "singling out" U.S. citizens.

-ABC News' Benjamin Stein, Ben Gittleson and Shannon Crawford

Jun 15, 4:20 PM

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said Ukrainian officials' estimate of 100 Ukrainian military deaths per day is "in the ballpark" with U.S. estimates.

Milley would not disclose exactly how many more artillery pieces the Russians have than the Ukrainians, saying that was classified, but he confirmed that they do outnumber the Ukrainians.

Milley noted that while the Russians are using large numbers of artillery to target civilian and urban areas, Ukrainians are using "much better artillery techniques" on the battlefield. Milley explained how the mortars, howitzers and HIMARS systems will give the Ukrainians a more effective combined layered system to strike at the Russians from short, medium and long distances.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez

Jun 15, 4:07 PM

John Kirby, joining Wednesday's White House press briefing in his new role as National Security Council coordinator, said the $1 billion in military aid announced Wednesday is the first to come from the $40 billion aid package that was passed by Congress in May.

Looking ahead, Kirby said, "you will see additional packages” coming on a “fairly routine basis.”

“We want to meter it out so that we're in lockstep with the Ukrainians and where they are on the battlefield and what they need in real time," he said.

-ABC News' Justin Ryan Gomez

Jun 15, 1:48 PM

President Joe Biden has announced $1 billion more in U.S. military aid for Ukraine.

Scott Olson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Svitlana, a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, stands near a trench dug out to serve as a fighting position at her post near Kramatorsk, Ukraine, June 15, 2022

Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 15, 2022.

Biden said he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday morning and that the aid will include "additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems."

Biden also announced $225 million in humanitarian assistance "to help people inside Ukraine, including by supplying safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items," according to a statement.

Scott Olson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Children walk past homes in their neighborhood that were completely destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillia, Ukraine, June 15, 2022.

-ABC News' Justin Ryan Gomez

Jun 15, 6:49 AM

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is working with European allies to remove blocked Ukrainian grain by rail.

Speaking at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention, Biden said 20 million tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine and need to be exported to reduce global food prices.

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo - PHOTO: President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after stepping off Marine One on June 14, 2022, in Washington.

As the grain cannot be exported via the Black Sea due to the constant threat of Russian attacks and explosions, the U.S. and its partners are planning to build granaries on the Ukrainian border, Biden said.

The railways present an alternative to Ukrainian coastal waters of the Azov and Black seas that are in need of demining. The area of their contamination with explosives can be up to 19 thousand square kilometers, Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson Alyona Matveeva said on Tuesday.

The full demining of Ukraine can take from 5 to 10 years with the help of international experts, Matveeva added. To date, about 80% of explosive devices have been removed and neutralized in the Kyiv region, she said.

-ABC News' Edward Szekeres, Nataliia Kushnir, Max Uzol and Yulia Drozd