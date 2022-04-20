Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russian forces try to storm steel plant in Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" into neighboring Ukraine began on Feb. 24, with Russian forces invading from Belarus, to the north, and Russia, to the east. Ukrainian troops have offered "stiff resistance," according to U.S. officials.

Russian forces have since retreated from northern Ukraine, leaving behind a trail of death and destruction. The United States and many European countries accused Russia of committing war crimes after graphic images emerged of dead civilians in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv. The Russian military has now launched a full-scale ground offensive in eastern Ukraine's disputed Donbas region, as it attempts to capture the strategic port city of Mariupol and secure a coastal corridor to the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Latest Developments

Apr 20, 2:12 PM

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday's humanitarian corridor from Mariupol didn't work as planned but evacuation efforts will continue Thursday morning.

Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters - PHOTO: Evacuees board a bus to leave the city during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 20, 2022.

"Due to the lack of control over their own military on the ground, the occupiers were unable to ensure a proper ceasefire," Vereshchuk said in a statement.

There also wasn't "timely transportation of people to the point where dozens of our buses and ambulances were waiting," Vereshchuk said.

-ABC News' Alex Faul

Apr 20, 1:45 PM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that he thinks the atrocities in the port city of Mariupol will show to be "far worse" than in Bucha , where, after Russian troops retreated, there were found to be scores of civilians killed, and in some cases, tortured.

"We can only anticipate that when this tide also at some point recedes from Mariupol, we're going to see far worse -- if that's possible to imagine," Blinken said during a press conference in Panama.

Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images - PHOTO: A view of fresh graves, April 18, 2022, at the cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine. The Russian retreat from Ukrainian towns and cities has revealed scores of civilian deaths.

Blinken expressed some doubts about Russia's offer of humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians and service members to leave Mariupol.

Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters - PHOTO: Evacuees wait before boarding a bus to leave the city during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 20, 2022.

"Of course, we want to see people who are in harm's way, if they're able to, leave it safely and securely," he said. "The judgment on whether the humanitarian corridor established to do that from Mariupol is safe and secure is one ultimately that the Ukrainian government is going to make … and ultimately, the decision to leave is going to be a burden on the people themselves to make that very difficult decision."

Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters - PHOTO: A woman with a child talks to service members of pro-Russian troops as evacuees board buses to leave the city during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 20, 2022.

Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters - PHOTO: Local residents walk along a street damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 19, 2022.

He said the U.S. is "certainly assisting" by giving its evaluations and assessments of the situation to the Ukrainian government.

But Blinken warned: "What gives pause is the fact that there have been agreements on humanitarian corridors established before that have fallen apart very, very quickly - if not immediately - principally because the security has been violated by Russian forces."

-ABC News' Conor Finnegan

Apr 20, 1:00 PM

The Biden administration is preparing to announce another military aid package for Ukraine worth roughly $800 million, a U.S. official said. Details have not been determined but the package is believed to focus more on artillery and ammunition.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP - PHOTO: An Ukrainian interior ministry soldier collects unexploded shells, grenades and other devices in Hostomel, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2022.

Alexei Alexandrov/AP - PHOTO: A Ukrainian national flag, military helmet and medical documents lie on a table at a destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, in Mariupol, Ukraine, April 18, 2022.

-ABC News' Conor Finnegan

Apr 20, 12:54 PM

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, a Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed. Ukraine's finance minister will also attend.

The meeting will take place during the annual conferences of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The conferences draw leaders from the G20, of which Russia is currently a member.

While Yellen will participate in some meetings and panels where Russian officials will be present, she will skip others, a Treasury Department official said.

-ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky

Apr 20, 10:58 AM

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus have been banned from this summer's Wimbledon Championships due to the " unjustified and unprecedented military aggression" in Ukraine, The All England Lawn Tennis Club said.

"It would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players," the statement said, adding: "If circumstances change materially between now and June, we will consider and respond accordingly."

Apr 20, 9:44 AM

Over 5 million people have now fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images - PHOTO: People cross from Ukraine into Poland at the border crossing between Shehyni and Medyka as they flee from the Russian invasion on April 3, 2022.

The majority of those refugees -- over 2.8 million -- are in Poland.

Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images - PHOTO: People who have fled the war in Ukraine gather outside a temporary refugee shelter that was formerly an abandoned TESCO supermarket in Przemysl, Poland, on March 29, 2022, after being transported from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Apr 20, 7:55 AM

Russia’s military issued another ultimatum on Wednesday, calling for Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms and leave a Mariupol steel plant, according to Russian state media.

Moscow claimed that Ukrainian troops and civilians would be allowed to leave the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant without harm during a cease-fire beginning at 2 p.m. local time.

Ukrainian forces at the besieged plant rejected a similar offer on Tuesday.

Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters - PHOTO: A view shows a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 19, 2022.

More than 1,000 civilians are sheltering on the grounds of the sprawling industrial plant, the Mariupol City Council said on Monday.

A Russian official, Dmitry Polyansky, on Tuesday accused Ukrainian troops of using civilians at the plant as human shields.

“One month into the siege of Azovstal plant, those same radicals and neo-Nazis suddenly declared that allegedly there had been civilians inside the plant all that time, even though until yesterday, they had never uttered a word about it," Polyansky told the U.N. Security Council during a session on Ukraine on Tuesday.

Apr 19, 11:40 PM

As Ukrainian forces brace for a full-scale assault in the eastern part of the country, a U.S. official said the increased pace of operations from Russian forces in the past 24 hours could be probing attacks or the beginning of the main battle for the Donbas.

The defense official said the Russian offensive to seize southeastern Ukraine will likely involve a frontal assault from inside Russia and a double envelopment, or encircling, of Ukrainian forces in the Donbas. Russian forces will come south from Izyum and troops in the Berdyansk area will move north to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Joint Forces Operations area in the Donbas.

Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters - PHOTO: A Ukrainian serviceman stand next to a Javelin anti-tank missile, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, April 18, 2022.

But the U.S. defense official said Ukraine has the advantage in the region since they have prepared a defense for years, including digging trenches, preparing anti-armor traps and ambush locations and more.

The U.S. and other countries have now provided close to 70,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine as well as 30,000 anti-aircraft missiles and 7,000 launchers to fire them, according to the defense official.

As for stopping the shipments of those weapons , the U.S. believes Russia will target the paths and roads in western Ukraine being used to ship Western military aid into Ukraine even though it has not done so yet. Still, it's believed with the amount of weaponry being delivered to Ukrainian forces, it will be impossible to stop it all.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez

Apr 19, 6:54 PM

Capitol Hill sources and a Biden administration official confirmed to ABC News that the White House has briefed them on plans to announce another weapons delivery to Ukraine as soon as this week.

The aid could range in the hundreds of millions of dollars and be similar in size to the $800 million package President Joe Biden announced last week , sources familiar with the details said.

Details of the weapons package are still being discussed and could change, a source said.

When asked earlier Tuesday if he plans to send more artillery to Ukraine, Biden told reporters, "Yes."

-ABC News' Mariam Khan and Katherine Faulders

Apr 19, 6:28 PM

Ukraine currently has more operable military planes currently than it did two weeks ago,

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday.

Ukraine has received additional aircraft, as well as parts to fix damaged planes, he told reporters during his latest briefing.

Kirby was reticent in providing any details on where the parts and planes came from but stressed that they did not come from the U.S.

"We certainly have helped with the trans-shipment of some additional spare parts that have helped with their aircraft needs, but we have not transported whole aircraft," he said.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez