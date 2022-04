Join York Public Library for “Ask a Muslim Anything” on Saturday, March 26. Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world, according to Pew Research. How does that statement make you feel? Confused? Curious? Inspired? Frightened? Despite the rapid growth of Islam around the world and even here in New England, for many it remains misunderstood and politically polarizing. While it’s natural to be suspicious or even fearful of the unknown, it’s our responsibility to educate ourselves and open our minds, especially when it comes to other people. With understanding comes compassion and with compassion comes friendship and an even deeper understanding. It’s time to step outside our own comfort zones and make new friends.

YORK, ME ・ 27 DAYS AGO