Andrew Tilman Harris

TYLER — A graveside service for Kenneth Earl Whiteley of Tyler, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Union Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Rev. Matt Gregory will officiate. Visitation will begin on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. He was born on March 23, 1939 and passed away on April 6, 2022.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO