Christine Cumby West

TYLER — Artie Marie Dambruch, age 95, of Tyler, TX. passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. Artie was born August 15, 1926.Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. View Lloyd James Funeral Home for full obituary.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Gee, 92, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 1:00-8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
TYLER — Funeral services for Joyce Husketh, 84, of Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. On Saturday, April 9, 2022, a visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. before the service.
FRUITVALE — Services for Mrs. Rusti Lynn Caldwell Foster, 33, of Fruitvale, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment will be in Creagleville Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the funeral home. She was born January 25, 1989 and passed away April 5, 2022.
ARP — Bettye Ann Andrews, 88 of Arp was born December 11, 1933, and died, April 7, 2022, in Tyler. Visitation will be Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Funeral Service will be Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Burial will follow at Mason Cemetery, Arp.
TYLER — Services for Mrs. Manie Jewel Taylor-McDow are scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022 11:00 am at Carter Temple CME Church with Rev. Brian K. Thomas eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing...
TYLER — Graveside services for Philinda Jane Brooks McKee, 90, of Tyler, will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial Services for Charles “Gaylen” Gage, 74, of Whitehouse will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Gage was born April 20, 1947 in Athens and passed away March 25, 2022 in Tyler.
HENDERSON — A memorial visitation to celebrate the life of Mrs. Susan Thornton Lummus, 73, of Henderson, will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mrs. Lummus passed from this life on April 2, 2022. She was born February 10, 1949.
TYLER — Memorial services for Michael Wayne Stevens, 62, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Stevens was born January 11, 1960 in Gainsville and passed away April 6, 2022 in Tyler.
PITTSBURG — Bettie Jean Linwood passed away April 4, 2022 at the Pittsburg Nursing Center at the age of 89. Her funeral service will be April 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Beulah CME Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Charles Darty as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
WINONA — Memorial services for Mr. Rodney V. Adams, 52, Winona, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at True Vine Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Nauls as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Services are entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr....
KILGORE — Graveside Services for Ms. Constance Strong, 88, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 11:00 A.M. Fri. Apr. 8, 2022 at Strong Cemetery in Kilgore, TX. Public viewing will be held at the services. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
TYLER — Funeral services for Danny Rose, 64, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Liberty Baptist Church. Face masks required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022 from 12:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
FRANKSTON — A graveside service for Steve Beard, of Frankston, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Frankston City Cemetery. Bro. George Folmar will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. Travis Robinson, 99, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Overton, TX. Public viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. Tues. Apr 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
PITTSBURG — Velma Deloise Royal passed away April 4, 2022 at Longview Regional Medical Center at the age of 76. Her funeral service will be April 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Roy Miles as eulogist and burial will be at Wilks Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
TYLER — Memorial services for Frena E. Boley, 90, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler. Mrs. Boley was born February 23, 1932 in Topeka, KS and passed away April 5, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home.
TYLER — Dr. Mac R. Moseley, Professor Emeritus, retired as Dean for the College of Education and Psychology at the University of Texas at Tyler in 1995. Mac passed serenely at home in the loving light of his Savior, Jesus Christ. The only child of ‘Sweetheart’ and Bruce Moseley, Mac devoted his life to enhancing education for students with special needs and mindfully generous service to our community. Dr. Moseley is survived by loving extended family, grateful friends, and his beloved son, Rodney. Mac embraced his Christian faith fully and was a man of kindly grace. “Have a Godly day!”
TYLER — A funeral service for Kenneth Earl Whiteley of Tyler, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. He will be laid to rest at Union Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas. Visitation will begin on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Comments / 0