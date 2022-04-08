Bettie Jean Linwood

PITTSBURG — Velma Deloise Royal passed away April 4, 2022 at Longview Regional Medical Center at the age of 76. Her funeral service will be April 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Roy Miles as eulogist and burial will be at Wilks Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
TYLER — Graveside services for Philinda Jane Brooks McKee, 90, of Tyler, will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
TYLER — Artie Marie Dambruch, age 95, of Tyler, TX. passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. Artie was born August 15, 1926.Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. View Lloyd James Funeral Home for full obituary.
TYLER — Funeral services for Joyce Husketh, 84, of Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. On Saturday, April 9, 2022, a visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. before the service.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Gee, 92, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 1:00-8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
TYLER — Memorial services for Andrew (Drew) Tilman Harris, 28, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM at West Erwin Church of Christ. Visitation will follow the service at the Church. “Drew” passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements are with Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
ATHENS — A celebration of life for Mrs. Christine West, 67, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 9, 2022 at Petersburg Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Baxter Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral and Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. at Petersburg Baptist Church.
WINONA — Memorial services for Mr. Rodney V. Adams, 52, Winona, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at True Vine Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Nauls as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Services are entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr....
TYLER — Services for Mrs. Manie Jewel Taylor-McDow are scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022 11:00 am at Carter Temple CME Church with Rev. Brian K. Thomas eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing...
TYLER — Funeral services for Danny Rose, 64, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Liberty Baptist Church. Face masks required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022 from 12:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
HENDERSON — A memorial visitation to celebrate the life of Mrs. Susan Thornton Lummus, 73, of Henderson, will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mrs. Lummus passed from this life on April 2, 2022. She was born February 10, 1949.
FRUITVALE — Services for Mrs. Rusti Lynn Caldwell Foster, 33, of Fruitvale, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment will be in Creagleville Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the funeral home. She was born January 25, 1989 and passed away April 5, 2022.
KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. Travis Robinson, 99, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Overton, TX. Public viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. Tues. Apr 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial Services for Charles “Gaylen” Gage, 74, of Whitehouse will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Gage was born April 20, 1947 in Athens and passed away March 25, 2022 in Tyler.
KILGORE, TX — Graveside services for Judge Lawler, 35, of Kilgore will be held on April 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the cemetery. Judge was born July 7, 1987 in Kilgore and died March 29, 2022 in Kilgore. Victory Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
TYLER — Memorial services for Frena E. Boley, 90, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler. Mrs. Boley was born February 23, 1932 in Topeka, KS and passed away April 5, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home.
KILGORE — Graveside Services for Ms. Constance Strong, 88, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 11:00 A.M. Fri. Apr. 8, 2022 at Strong Cemetery in Kilgore, TX. Public viewing will be held at the services. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
FRANKSTON — A graveside service for Steve Beard, of Frankston, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Frankston City Cemetery. Bro. George Folmar will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
TYLER — A funeral service for Kenneth Earl Whiteley of Tyler, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. He will be laid to rest at Union Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas. Visitation will begin on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
TYLER — Dr. Mac R. Moseley, Professor Emeritus, retired as Dean for the College of Education and Psychology at the University of Texas at Tyler in 1995. Mac passed serenely at home in the loving light of his Savior, Jesus Christ. The only child of ‘Sweetheart’ and Bruce Moseley, Mac devoted his life to enhancing education for students with special needs and mindfully generous service to our community. Dr. Moseley is survived by loving extended family, grateful friends, and his beloved son, Rodney. Mac embraced his Christian faith fully and was a man of kindly grace. “Have a Godly day!”
