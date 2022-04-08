Velma Deloise Royal

Velma Jean Wells Boothe was born in Oakley, Idaho on May 20, 1929. She was the first of three children born to Harold Gilbert Wells and Alice Mae Wells. Velma grew up in a tight-knit little farming community in southern Idaho. She learned hard work with a joyful spirit from her dear mother. Life on the farm taught her to appreciate the simple joys of family working together side by side. Velma attended school in Oakley and was always a good student. She loved to learn and grow and was a life-long learner. She cherished her friendships and enjoyed being a part of life in a wonderful small town.

