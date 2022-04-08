Velma Deloise Royal

TYLER — Graveside services for Philinda Jane Brooks McKee, 90, of Tyler, will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
WINONA — Memorial services for Mr. Rodney V. Adams, 52, Winona, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at True Vine Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Nauls as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Services are entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr....
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Gee, 92, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 1:00-8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
TYLER — Artie Marie Dambruch, age 95, of Tyler, TX. passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. Artie was born August 15, 1926.Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. View Lloyd James Funeral Home for full obituary.
TYLER — Memorial services for Frena E. Boley, 90, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler. Mrs. Boley was born February 23, 1932 in Topeka, KS and passed away April 5, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Velma Jean Wells Boothe was born in Oakley, Idaho on May 20, 1929. She was the first of three children born to Harold Gilbert Wells and Alice Mae Wells. Velma grew up in a tight-knit little farming community in southern Idaho. She learned hard work with a joyful spirit from her dear mother. Life on the farm taught her to appreciate the simple joys of family working together side by side. Velma attended school in Oakley and was always a good student. She loved to learn and grow and was a life-long learner. She cherished her friendships and enjoyed being a part of life in a wonderful small town.
FRUITVALE — Services for Mrs. Rusti Lynn Caldwell Foster, 33, of Fruitvale, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment will be in Creagleville Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the funeral home. She was born January 25, 1989 and passed away April 5, 2022.
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial Services for Charles “Gaylen” Gage, 74, of Whitehouse will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Gage was born April 20, 1947 in Athens and passed away March 25, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER — Funeral services for Joyce Husketh, 84, of Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. On Saturday, April 9, 2022, a visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. before the service.
TYLER — Funeral services for Danny Rose, 64, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Liberty Baptist Church. Face masks required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022 from 12:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
HENDERSON — A memorial visitation to celebrate the life of Mrs. Susan Thornton Lummus, 73, of Henderson, will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mrs. Lummus passed from this life on April 2, 2022. She was born February 10, 1949.
SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI — Funeral services for Dr. Ron Del Vecchio, 64, of Springfield, Missouri, will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at the funeral home. Dr. Del Vecchio passed away on April 4, 2022. He was born August 1, 1957.
KILGORE, TX — Graveside services for Judge Lawler, 35, of Kilgore will be held on April 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the cemetery. Judge was born July 7, 1987 in Kilgore and died March 29, 2022 in Kilgore. Victory Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
ATHENS — A celebration of life for Mrs. Christine West, 67, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 9, 2022 at Petersburg Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Baxter Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral and Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. at Petersburg Baptist Church.
TYLER — Memorial services for Michael Wayne Stevens, 62, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Stevens was born January 11, 1960 in Gainsville and passed away April 6, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER — A graveside service for Kenneth Earl Whiteley of Tyler, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Union Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Rev. Matt Gregory will officiate. Visitation will begin on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. He was born on March 23, 1939 and passed away on April 6, 2022.
KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. Travis Robinson, 99, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Overton, TX. Public viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. Tues. Apr 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
TYLER — Dr. Mac R. Moseley, Professor Emeritus, retired as Dean for the College of Education and Psychology at the University of Texas at Tyler in 1995. Mac passed serenely at home in the loving light of his Savior, Jesus Christ. The only child of ‘Sweetheart’ and Bruce Moseley, Mac devoted his life to enhancing education for students with special needs and mindfully generous service to our community. Dr. Moseley is survived by loving extended family, grateful friends, and his beloved son, Rodney. Mac embraced his Christian faith fully and was a man of kindly grace. “Have a Godly day!”
FORT MILL, SC — Graveside services for Joan Jensen Moser, 95, of Fort Mill, SC will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Joan was born December 8, 1926 in Dallas and passed away March 31, 2022 in Fort Mill, SC.
