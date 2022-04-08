Shirley Ann Peden

PITTSBURG — Bettie Jean Linwood passed away April 4, 2022 at the Pittsburg Nursing Center at the age of 89. Her funeral service will be April 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Beulah CME Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Charles Darty as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

PITTSBURG, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO