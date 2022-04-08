Shirley Ann Peden

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Corrine Gaynor, age 85, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday March 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family, following an extended illness. Shirley was born May 16, 1936, in Boulder, WV, a daughter of the late Dorsey David Markley and...
ARP — Bettye Ann Andrews, 88 of Arp was born December 11, 1933, and died, April 7, 2022, in Tyler. Visitation will be Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Funeral Service will be Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Burial will follow at Mason Cemetery, Arp.
TYLER — Funeral services for Joyce Husketh, 84, of Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. On Saturday, April 9, 2022, a visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. before the service.
TYLER — Artie Marie Dambruch, age 95, of Tyler, TX. passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. Artie was born August 15, 1926.Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. View Lloyd James Funeral Home for full obituary.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Gee, 92, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 1:00-8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
TYLER — Funeral services for Danny Rose, 64, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Liberty Baptist Church. Face masks required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022 from 12:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jean Somerville, 81, of Henderson, will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation, 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday, at the funeral home. Mrs. Somerville passed away April 3, 2022. She was born November 19, 1940.
TYLER — Graveside services for Philinda Jane Brooks McKee, 90, of Tyler, will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
PITTSBURG — Bettie Jean Linwood passed away April 4, 2022 at the Pittsburg Nursing Center at the age of 89. Her funeral service will be April 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Beulah CME Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Charles Darty as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
TYLER — Memorial services for Andrew (Drew) Tilman Harris, 28, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM at West Erwin Church of Christ. Visitation will follow the service at the Church. “Drew” passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements are with Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
FRUITVALE — Services for Mrs. Rusti Lynn Caldwell Foster, 33, of Fruitvale, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment will be in Creagleville Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the funeral home. She was born January 25, 1989 and passed away April 5, 2022.
HENDERSON — A memorial visitation to celebrate the life of Mrs. Susan Thornton Lummus, 73, of Henderson, will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mrs. Lummus passed from this life on April 2, 2022. She was born February 10, 1949.
TYLER — Services for Mrs. Manie Jewel Taylor-McDow are scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022 11:00 am at Carter Temple CME Church with Rev. Brian K. Thomas eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing...
FRANKSTON — A graveside service for Steve Beard, of Frankston, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Frankston City Cemetery. Bro. George Folmar will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
PITTSBURG — Velma Deloise Royal passed away April 4, 2022 at Longview Regional Medical Center at the age of 76. Her funeral service will be April 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Roy Miles as eulogist and burial will be at Wilks Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
TYLER — A graveside service for Kenneth Earl Whiteley of Tyler, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Union Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Rev. Matt Gregory will officiate. Visitation will begin on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. He was born on March 23, 1939 and passed away on April 6, 2022.
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial Services for Charles “Gaylen” Gage, 74, of Whitehouse will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Gage was born April 20, 1947 in Athens and passed away March 25, 2022 in Tyler.
FORT MILL, SC — Graveside services for Joan Jensen Moser, 95, of Fort Mill, SC will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Joan was born December 8, 1926 in Dallas and passed away March 31, 2022 in Fort Mill, SC.
KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. Travis Robinson, 99, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Overton, TX. Public viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. Tues. Apr 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
KILGORE, TX — Graveside services for Judge Lawler, 35, of Kilgore will be held on April 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the cemetery. Judge was born July 7, 1987 in Kilgore and died March 29, 2022 in Kilgore. Victory Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
