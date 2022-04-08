ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama, IA

Ronald Raymond Weir, 88

Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald Raymond Weir, 88, of Tama, passed away at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama,...

www.timesrepublican.com

Times-Republican

Paul R. Goecke

A Celebration of Life will be held for Paul R. Goecke, of Marshalltown, on Thursday, April 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Clemons United Church of Christ in Clemons. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Iowa River Hospice, Clemons United Church of Christ or Tee Up To Beat Cancer. For online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the cremation rites. Ph 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
La Crosse Tribune

John Raymond Hirsch

LA CROSSE—Passed away of natural causes on March 21, 2022, at age 58. John was born on July 11, 1963, and raised in Downers Grove, Illinois. He moved to La Crosse, WI in 1985 to be closer to his family. John lived most of his life with schizophrenia having been diagnosed at the age of 20. John’s life was not easy but even so, he was a very loving person and was quick to express appreciation for what he had. He received wonderful help and support from his Community Support Team at the La Crosse Family and Children’s Center including case managers Chantel Brown, Marc Snodgrass, payee Kay Furlano, nurse Miranda and last but not least Dr. Katie Fassbinder. John always expressed his love for his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his brother-in-law Chris and his social worker of 35 years Marc. He recently had moved to The Landings on Copeland Blvd, and remarked that it was the best place he ever lived since his childhood home. John will be missed.
LA CROSSE, WI
Times-Republican

Dolores Mae Crookshank, 89

Dolores Mae Crookshank, 89, of Le Grand, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Iowa River Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Services for Dolores will take place on Monday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with a visitation one-hour prior beginning at 1:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Dolores and her family. 641-844-1234.
LE GRAND, IA
Times-Republican

Lynn L. Banzhaf, 88

Lynn L. Banzhaf, 88, of Marshalltown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Iowa River Hospice Home. Funeral Mass for Lynn will take place on Monday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish: St. Henry Catholic Church. Friends and family are also invited to attend a visitation Sunday, April 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a vigil service and Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Iowa River Hospice. For questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Loren C. Vogt, 88

Services for Loren C. Vogt, 88, of Marshalltown, formerly of Van Cleve, Iowa, were held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Bryan Kuntz officiating. He was laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Pallbearers were Christopher Ritland, Timothy Ritland, Jerry Hales, Mark Vogt, John...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Sandra “Sandy” (Barnert) Duff, 82

Sandra “Sandy” (Barnert) Duff, 82, of Newton, formerly of Marshalltown, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center under the exceptional care of EveryStep Hospice. A celebration of life for Sandy will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m....
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Verna Shaver, 96

Private graveside services for Verna Shaver, 96, of Marshalltown, formerly of State Center, were held Monday, April 4, 2022, at Hillside Cemetery with Pastor Melissa Waterman officiating. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Verna and her family.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Larry Honeck, 83

Larry Honeck, 83, of State Center, Iowa, passed away on the evening of April 2, 2022, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral mass for Larry will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in State Center, Iowa, beginning at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
STATE CENTER, IA
Times-Republican

Lue Beaumont, 48

Funeral services for Lue Beaumont, 48, of Marshalltown, were held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hope United Methodist Church. Chaplain Harlan Nuss officiated the service with a special message from Pastor Dean Fulks, of Columbus, Ohio. Pallbearers were Gavin Beaumont, Blythe Beaumont, Rick Condit, Clayton Condit, Alix Condit, Sydnee...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Linda Elaine Robbins, 83

Linda Elaine Robbins, 83, of Dixon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Dixon, IL. She worked as a Secretary for the Regional Superintendent of Schools for 25 years prior to her retirement in 2000. Linda was born August 11, 1938, in...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Franklin E. Polley, 97

A Mass of Christian Burial for Franklin E. Polley, 97, was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi-St. Henry Catholic Church, Marshalltown, IA. Rev. Father Alan Dietzenbach officiated the Mass with special music offered by organist Marilyn Spafford and vocalist Burt Tecklenburg. Pallbearers...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Mavis Nelson, 94

Funeral services for Mavis Nelson, 94, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Gladbrook United Methodist Church, Gladbrook, IA. Rev. Gideon Gallo officiated the service with special music presented by organist, Deb Wentzien and vocalists Trent Wentzien, David Buskhol and Nate Nelson. Attending the guest...
GLADBROOK, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Times-Republican

Howard D. Cakerice, 86

Howard D. Cakerice, 86, of Eldora, passed away on April 7, 2022 in Waterloo, Iowa, with his wife and family at his side. Visitation will be held 9:30 until time of funeral service 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel in Eldora, Iowa, with Rev. Bruce Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow at Sheller Cemetery.
ELDORA, IA
Times-Republican

Phillip “Phil” Smithhart, 68

Phillip “Phil” Smithhart, 68, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home under the care of Iowa River Hospice and surrounded by his loving wife. Services for Phil are pending at this time. For additional information or to send a...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

