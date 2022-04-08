Construction on West Fifth this weekend

City short nearly $1 million for Robinwood Station and Historic City Hall projects Rising construction costs have left the city of West Linn with a shortfall of over $900,000 for planned projects to renovate the Robinwood Station and Historic City Hall. The city has worked for several years with the Friends of Robinwood Station on plans to upgrade the station by fixing the leaky roof, seismically retrofitting the building and adding other improvements to bring the building up to code. Similarly, the city has long partnered with the Willamette Falls and Heritage Area Coalition on a plan to transform West...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 25 DAYS AGO