Pikaster Announced as the First Project of KuCoin IGO!

coinspeaker.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewyork-Pikaster, the leading P2E cryptocurrency game, is pleased to announce that it will be launching on the KuCoin IGO – NFT launch platform on April 8th. Pikaster is the first project to come to the platform, and participation details for its NFT token sale will be announced on April 8th, and...

www.coinspeaker.com

The Associated Press

Hawkmoon Announces 2022 Cost Projections and Permits for Wilson

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) (“ Hawkmoon ” or the “ Company ”) has completed initial cost projections for its 5,000-metre drill program (the “ Program ”) on its Wilson Gold Project (“ Wilson ” or the “ Property ”). The Property is located in the Verneuil Township and is situated fifteen kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. Wilson is also situated 150 kilometres northeast of Val-d’Or. Hawkmoon anticipates to commence the Program in July of 2022. The Program will be the second diamond drill program Hawkmoon has completed on Wilson. In addition to drilling 5,000 metres, Hawkmoon proposes a significant surface exploration program (the “ Trenching ”) on Wilson.
ECONOMY

