Fitz Towing-POLICE AND PRIVATE IMPOUND AUCTION

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council and California Waste Solutions has donated $80,000 to the Oakland Police Department to buy a tool that many law enforcement agencies already own. A drone, or in police parlance, an unmanned aerial vehicle. “I spoke very clearly that we need help from the community to address crime, that the police department couldn’t do it alone, and today, our community has stepped up for us,” Chief LeRonne Armstrong at a news conference Monday afternoon. There will be three new drones in all, one smaller one and two beefier models, that cost $40,000 each and...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO