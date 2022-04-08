Easy homemade dog treat recipes

When you think about Passover food, your first thought might not be matzo treats, but it should be. Every year we turn the flat, unleavened bread into a super easy, make-ahead confection: chocolate-covered matzo. Without the covering of cacao matzo is, well, matzo. Spread it with melted chocolate, however, and you've got an irresistible sweet. Let's not leave it there: We also feel we should share more guidance gained by our tried-and-true sampling of matzo with chocolate. After all, if the combination of chocolate and matzo is good, bringing together chocolate, matzah, and other ingredients—such as toffee, nuts, crystallized ginger—should be even better. And it is!

