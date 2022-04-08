ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in 7900 block 14th SW

 3 days ago

1:03 AM: Big SFD response to the 7900 block of 14th SW...

WAND TV

Firefighter fell through floor in Danville fire response

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters said a Danville responder fell through a weakened floor while battling a Wednesday fire. Crews were dispatched at 4:31 a.m. to 502 Grant St., where they found a fully involved structure with flames shooting through the roof. The unoccupied home is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.
DANVILLE, IL
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

Durham house fire draws large emergency response

Durham, N.C. — A fire broke out at a Durham home on Mangum Street Friday morning. There were roughly a dozen emergency vehicles that responded. One man who spoke with WRAL said the house was his childhood home and he was devastated to see it burn. No one was...
DURHAM, NC
WAND TV

Structure fire response underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded Monday evening to a Springfield structure fire. Responders with the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union on Facebook said the fire is at a building in the 2500 block of Empowerment Road. The initial report was for a dryer on fire. An attack line was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WJBF

Jenkins County fire raises response time concerns

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Neighbors in one Jenkins County area told NewsChannel 6 a mobile home burned for what seemed like an hour before firefighters responded. It happened Sunday around 5:30 a.m. in the southern part of the county. The incident sent neighbors to their phones to call 911 after seeing flames. And like […]
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
KGET

Fight leads to shots fired outside SW Bakersfield restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said no one was injured after a confrontation led to shots being fired outside a restaurant Friday evening on California Avenue. Officers were called to the Firestone Grill on California Avenue just west of Highway 99 just after 5 p.m. Police said a disturbance started inside the restaurant, spilled […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Norwalk Reflector

Police sergeant commended for quick response with kitchen fire

NEW LONDON — Council approved Police Chief Joe Hicks’ recommendations to remove officers Brett Harrenton and Aric Ubienski from their probationary status and to hire Oszvaldo Gonzalez, Jr. on a part-time basis. Also at Monday's council meeting, he commended Sgt. Lance Capiot for “his quick response and actions”...
NEW LONDON, OH
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Hemley Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to a shooting that happened Monday, April 11, at the 100 block of Hemley Avenue. Mobile Police confirmed that one man was shot at Hemley Avenue. His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
KFDA

Officials investigating cause of fire at storage units near Bell and SW 15th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a storage building complex near Bell Street and Southwest 15th Avenue. The Amarillo Fire Department says crews arrived to the complex this morning to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the north end of the storage buildings.
AMARILLO, TX
Watertown Public Opinion

Items in Watertown garage badly damaged by Monday morning fire

Nobody was inured in a Monday morning garage fire in Watertown. Watertown Fire Rescue was called to 614 Second St. S.E. at 9:24 a.m. for a garage fire. The garage sustained minimal fire damage, but items in the garage were badly damaged, according to a news release from the department. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews were on the scene for about an hour and 15 minutes, per the release. The Watertown Police Department assisted on the call. This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Items in Watertown garage badly damaged by Monday morning fire
WATERTOWN, SD

