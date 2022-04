Emily Hull and Kaitlin Mattson each had home runs Friday in Monroe’s 17-1 Special District 3 win in four innings at Lowell. Mattson was 3 for 4 and Hull 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Danielle Martin was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Hannah Hicks 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

MONROE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO