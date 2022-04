I went to visit family in Arizona recently and during the trip showed my Idaho I.D. to get a drink. Excitedly like she just discovered something amazing, the woman checking my I.D. said, "Oh IDAHO! You live in the land of Potatoes!" It doesn't seem to matter how many people visit, move here or how much time goes by, Idaho -to outsiders- will probably always be known as 'The land of Potatoes' and we are just fine with it.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO