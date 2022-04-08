Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

(CNN) — Two people were killed and about 10 others injured in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub early Sunday in what police believe was a targeted attack. A man and a woman were killed after an unknown number of shooters fired between one and two dozen shots in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, police said. As many as 150 people were inside the club when the shooting began, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a statement.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO