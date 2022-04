To find fault in the 2022 Dodgers’ roster, you must scrutinize it. There have been worse All-Star Game lineups than the Opening Day nine L.A. rolled out Friday at Coors Field. The Dodgers' ace, Walker Buehler, is increasingly a favorite to win the NL Cy Young. Their No. 2 starter, Julio Urías, won 20 games in 2021.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO