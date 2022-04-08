Flood Warning issued for Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 02:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR UNION AND EASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES At 259 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gurdon to near Poison Springs State Park to near Mount Holly to near Haynesville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include El Dorado, Smackover, Norphlet, Junction City, Calion, Village, Lisbon, Mount Holly, Atlanta, Wesson, Hew Hope, Ebenezer, Newell, Marysville, Cairo, Noxobe, Three Creeks, Kenova, Spotville and Medlock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
