ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Red moved into first place in the Ivy League on Saturday. No. 6 Cornell men’s lacrosse defeated No. 11 Harvard 17-9 at Schoellkopf Field. The Big Red scored nine unanswered goals beginning in the second quarter with the game tied at one and would take a 10-1 lead in […]

ITHACA, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO