Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
Russia has asked China for support in its war against Ukraine, according to two U.S. officials. The request included military aid and equipment, but it's not clear what specifically Moscow has requested. Almost three weeks into its invasion into Ukraine, Russia has fallen far short of the progress Russian leaders...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former top NATO commander has said Western fears “about nuclear weapons and World War III” have left it “fully deterred” and Vladimir Putin “completely undeterred” as the Russian leader pursues his increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country before addressing President Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. "Come to your squares, your streets. Make...
