Miquella's Haligtree - Elden Ring Gameplay Walkthrough

Elden Ring is one of the absolute hottest games in the world right now, and that's something that hasn't escaped the attention of PETA. In an attempt to gain some attention, the controversial animal rights group released a new video centered around the game, and ways that players can be respectful to its animal inhabitants. The video features a list of five different things players can choose to do in the game, including things like "persuade mercenaries not to exploit horses" which apparently consists of knocking them off their steeds. The group also encourages players to "observe wildlife from a safe and respectful distance."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 28 DAYS AGO