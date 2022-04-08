ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Miquella's Haligtree - Elden Ring Gameplay Walkthrough

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gameplay walkthrough will show you how to go through Miquella's Haligtree, up to the boss...

www.ign.com

Related
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Blaidd’s questline walkthrough

Blaidd the Half-Wolf is one of the first characters you might encounter in Elden Ring, should you wander over to the Mistwood in eastern Limgrave early on. There, in the overgrown Mistwood Ruins, you might hear the forlorn howl of a wolf. And that’s where Blaidd’s quest begins.
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Dragon-Burnt Ruins walkthrough

The Dragon-Burnt Ruins are an explorable section in Elden Ring’s West Limgrave area. In this area, there is a trap chest that will send you into Caelid, along with another containing the Twinblade. There is also an overworld boss to the north. In this Elden Ring Dragon-Burnt Ruins guide, we’ll tell you how to find the ruins, how to tell the chests apart, and where in Caelid you might end up.
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Summonwater Village walkthrough

Summonwater Village is a location in Elden Ring’s West Limgrave area, with an overworld boss as well as a major NPC. In this Elden Ring Summonwater Village walkthrough, we’ll tell you how to find the area and beat the boss, as well as what loot you can expect to find.
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Fringefolk Hero’s Grave walkthrough

Fringefolk Hero’s Grave is a dungeon in Elden Ring’s West Limgrave filled with traps and enemies as well as lots of loot and a boss fight. In this Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero’s Grave walkthrough, we’ll tell you how to access and navigate the dungeon, defeat the boss, and what loot you can expect.
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Academy of Raya Lucaria walkthrough and map

Elden Ring’s Academy of Raya Lucaria is a treacherous Legacy Dungeon, populated by magic-wielding foes led by a brutally efficient boss. In this Raya Lucaria Academy walkthrough, we’ll show you how to defeat every enemy, find every item, and defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. Table of...
ComicBook

New PETA Video Offers Elden Ring Gameplay Advice

Elden Ring is one of the absolute hottest games in the world right now, and that's something that hasn't escaped the attention of PETA. In an attempt to gain some attention, the controversial animal rights group released a new video centered around the game, and ways that players can be respectful to its animal inhabitants. The video features a list of five different things players can choose to do in the game, including things like "persuade mercenaries not to exploit horses" which apparently consists of knocking them off their steeds. The group also encourages players to "observe wildlife from a safe and respectful distance."
