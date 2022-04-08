ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon Ice Cream With Bourbon-Caramel Swirl

By Nicole Hopper
The Daily South
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou definitely will not find this flavor at your neighborhood ice cream truck. Our Test Kitchen calls this boozy scoop "the ultimate ice cream for adults." Get ready for our Bourbon Ice Cream With Bourbon-Caramel Swirl to knock your socks off. If you've never made your own ice cream...

