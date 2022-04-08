‘I’m not optimistic’: U.N. aid chief on prospects for a cease-fire in Ukraine

Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths poses in Kyiv during an interview Thursday with the Associated Press. AP/Rodrigo Abd

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations’ humanitarian chief said Thursday he’s not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to halt the fighting in Ukraine following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv that underscored how far apart the two sides are.

Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview with the Associated Press in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials. That followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey...