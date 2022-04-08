ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jury set to decide USC water-polo coach’s fate in college bribery trial

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aagnw_0f38b6RN00
Jovan Vavic, the former University of Southern California water-polo coach, arrives at federal court in Boston on March 25, 2019. AP/Steven Senne/File

BOSTON (AP) — A former water-polo coach at the University of Southern California facing bribery and fraud charges was just doing what he could to raise money for his dominant, championship-winning program as athletic officials at the elite Los Angeles school had demanded, defense lawyers argued Thursday as the latest trial in the sprawling college bribery scandal wrapped up in Boston federal court.

Jovan Vavic’s lawyer, Stephen Larson, also said in his closing remarks that the 60-year-old, who guided USC’s men’s and women’s water-polo teams to 16 national championships, was always acting in the best interests of the school and his team, never lied and never took a bribe.

Vavic is the only coach of the many implicated in the high-profile ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ scandal to challenge at trial his role in the college-admissions scheme.

“Yes he was trying to get money for his team, and yes he was doing whatever he could legally,” he said. “It is clear Jovan Vavic wanted to recruit some water-polo players who could be legitimately admitted to USC and whose families could donate to USC. That was his mindset.”

But Assistant U.S Attorney Leslie Wright painted it as a clear-cut case of “quid pro quo,” or “this in exchange for that.”

She said Vavic took more than $200,000 in bribes to fake athletic credentials and designate college applicants as water-polo athletes to get them into USC.

He also helped recruit others to the scheme, Wright said, pointing to wiretap transcripts in which Vavic called the arrangement a “win-win” situation and where he encouraged a fellow coach with doubts about the scheme to “just do it.”

“The defendant’s own words tell you what you need to know,” she told the jury, which will begin deliberating Friday.

Vavic is the only coach of the many implicated to challenge in trial his role in the scheme, which involved wealthy parents paying bribes to have their children admitted into elite schools using rigged test scores or bogus athletic accomplishments.

In all, nearly 60 people were charged in “Operation Varsity Blues,” including prominent coaches from Yale and other elite schools, as well as wealthy and famous parents such as “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband Mossimo Giannulli.

In court Thursday, Larson argued the money Vavic received went directly into a USC account for his team, and not his personal funds.

And he stressed his client believed the “tuition grants” paid directly to Vavic’s sons’ private high school for their education were legitimate payments from a nonprofit run by William Singer, who was considered the mastermind of the bribery scheme.

“The simplest explanation is sometimes the truth,” Larson said. “There’s no quid pro quo.”

From the archives (March 2019): The college admissions scandal reveals the cost of bribing your way into Yale: $1.2 million

He argued Vavic was a victim of USC’s desire to protect its reputation and cover up a “pervasive culture” of accepting wealthy students who could provide donations windfalls and that he’d been manipulated by Singer, who Larson branded a “con man” and “chronic liar.”

“This was part of USC,” Larson said. “It’s all about this wink and a nod. You don’t want this rep out there that USC is a place you can buy your way into.”

The university, which fired Vavic after his 2019 arrest, has stressed its admissions processes are “not on trial.”

Wright also dismissed Larson’s final arguments as a “sideshow.”

“Pretending to recruit unqualified candidates based on falsified credentials in exchange for money is wrong, no matter where the money goes or who else is doing it,” she said. “Common sense tells you it’s wrong. He crossed the line and in the process he broke the law.”

Picks: ‘Going to college ruined my life.’ I have $85K in student loan debt for my ‘useless degree’ but only make $16 per hour. How can I cope?

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Former USC Water Polo Coach Found Guilty of Accepting Bribes in College Admissions Scandal

A former University of Southern California water polo coach has been sentenced to four months in prison for his role in the the massive college admissions scandal. Reuters reports Jovan Vavic, 60, was found guilty on Friday of conspiracy and fraud for soliciting and accepting bribes, with prosecutors alleging he accepted more than $200,000 in bribes for designating unqualified students as water polo recruits so they could attend USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Boston, MA
Education
Local
California Sports
MarketWatch

BOJ’s Kuroda reaffirms easy policy stance

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda reaffirmed the central bank’s easy policy stance on Monday, confirming its divergence from a global wave of monetary tightening. “We will watch the impact of the novel coronavirus for the time being and take additional easing action without hesitation if necessary,” Kuroda said at the opening of the central bank’s meeting of branch managers.
WORLD
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -3.00% slipped 3.00% to $1,025.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.40%. rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -1.34%. falling 1.34% to 13,711.00. Tesla Inc....
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Lori Loughlin
MarketWatch

Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crowded Republican Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for his support. In a statement Saturday evening, Trump said his decision was “all about winning elections” as he formally backed the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MarketWatch

Indonesian tech giant GoTo rises in trading debut

Shares of Indonesian tech giant GoTo Group jumped in their trading debut in Jakarta, the latest example of bullish sentiment in one of Asia’s best-performing stock markets this year. Shares of GoTo, the ride-hailing, fintech and e-commerce giant formed last year by the combination of Southeast Asian startups Gojek...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

How much did Scottie Scheffler make for winning the Masters? Tournament sets new payout record

Scottie Scheffler just scored the biggest Masters Tournament payout in history. The 2022 Masters Tournament set a new prize record this year, as the total purse money at stake for golfers ballooned to $15 million in total, up from last year’s $11.5 million. And Scheffler will take home $2.7 million for winning his first Masters Tournament by three strokes on Sunday, which is several hundred thousand dollars more than the $2.07 million grand prize that the 2021 winner received.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Bribery#College Admissions#Polo#Ap
MarketWatch

Dow's 100-point drop led by losses in Microsoft, American Express shares

Shares of Microsoft and American Express are trading lower Monday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow. was most recently trading 100 points lower (-0.3%), as shares of Microsoft. MSFT,. -3.30%. and American Express. AXP,. -3.14%. are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Palladium and platinum prices jump after London market blocks Russian precious metals

Trading in two precious metals key to global industry got swept up in the disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia. The body that oversees London’s palladium and platinum market said Friday it would bar metal produced by two major refining companies owned by the Russian government. Prices for the metals soared on the move. Palladium futures.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

128K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy