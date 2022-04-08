ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz — TV’s ‘Dr. Oz’ — is worth more than $100 million, new disclosures indicate

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Mehmet Oz has suspended his television career to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Uncredited

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Before he gave up his entertainment career to run for U.S. Senate, Mehmet Oz — the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show” — amassed assets worth more than $100 million, including homes, stock, life insurance and connections to his in-laws’ tree-trimming empire.

Oz on Wednesday night filed a financial disclosure form required of all candidates for Senate that tallies a long list of investments — over 400 individual accounts, businesses or holdings that have value — that back up the finances of a man who has said he put $10 million into his campaign in Pennsylvania.

Oz valued his assets at between $104 million and $422 million, according to a tally by the Philadelphia Inquirer, a wide range that is a result of the Senate’s request that each asset be valued within a certain dollar bracket. If elected, he would be one of the wealthiest members of the Senate — and possibly the wealthiest.

He reported earning about $10 million in 2021, nearly all of it from his TV show salary and ownership of the show’s parent company.

From the archives (November 2021): Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania suspends campaign after loss of child-custody battle

Oz isn’t the only multimillionaire in the seven-person Republican primary field in Pennsylvania.

Former hedge-fund CEO David McCormick has yet to file a financial disclosure.

Another wealthy candidate, Carla Sands, filed a public disclosure of assets last year, valuing more than 50 accounts or properties at between $35 million and $152 million.

For Oz, his filing shows at least $11.5 million — and possibly much more — in nonpublic stock in Asplundh, the tree-trimming company owned by his wife’s family. He lists at least $6 million in nonpublic stock in the convenience store chain Wawa Inc. and at least $5 million in nonpublic stock in travel agency Five Star Travel Corp.

His tens of millions of dollars in equities includes millions in stock in Amazon

AMZN,

-2.11%

, Microsoft

MSFT,

-1.46%

SHCR,

-2.97%

and Google parent company Alphabet

GOOG,

-1.80%

GOOGL,

-1.91%

.

Oz lists two homes in Cliffside Park, N.J., overlooking Manhattan, that he values at more than $1 million each — including the one where Oz lived for a couple of decades before announcing in November his intention to run for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — plus another home in suburban Philadelphia valued at $1 million or more.

There’s also his vacation home in Palm Beach, Fla., that Oz values at $5 million to $25 million and a cattle farm in Okeechobee, Fla., valued at $1 million or more. He puts the value of the cattle at $250,000 to $500,000.

Other assets include life-insurance policies worth millions and interests in numerous commercial properties, including apartments in New York City and property on Boston’s Tremont Avenue and on Florida’s Clearwater Beach Island.

From the archives (April 2020): Dr. Oz apologizes for suggesting it may ‘only cost us’ 2% to 3% of American lives to reopen schools

Comments / 6

The Week

Daily Mail

The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
