Sarah Jarosz has a catfish restaurant to partly thank for her career. A daughter of two teachers, the singer-songwriter grew up in Wimberley, Texas, outside of Austin. Her parents discovered a weekly bluegrass jam at the restaurant, and they got her a mandolin for Christmas so Jarosz could join in. Two decades later, the 30-year-old multi-instrumentalist has six studio albums and four Grammy Awards.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 24 DAYS AGO