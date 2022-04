I can recall when I first moved out of my parents’ home right after high school. It was one of the dumbest decisions I could’ve made at that time because I had no idea what I was getting myself into. Like most young “adults” figuring out life when they first move out, I was reckless and often found myself scraping up money to feed myself. What can I say? I was irresponsible and wanted the “college experience” without actually going to class…. Didn’t I tell you it was one of the dumbest decisions I made?

