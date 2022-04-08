ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OMV takes first-quarter hit of 2 billion euros from Russia business

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6uf8_0f38Kqyn00

VIENNA, April 8 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Friday it would take a 2-billion-euro ($2.17 billion) hit in the first quarter of this year from its business in Russia as it seeks to distance itself from the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, the Austrian oil and gas firm said Russia would no longer be one of its core regions, joining other Western energy rivals in pulling back from Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation". read more

In a first quarter trading update, OMV said it wrote off 1 billion euros in March in connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project from Russia to Germany, which Berlin halted in late February.

In addition, adjustments to the consolidation method of two Russian entities through which it holds a 24.99% interest in the Yuzhno Russkoye gas-field would results in a further hit of 1 billion euros.

By 0755 GMT, OMV shares were up 2.43% at 43.50 euros. Morgan Stanley cut its target price for OMV to 48.4 euros from 64.5.

Russia has been a key region for OMV, one of Russian gas giant Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) five Western finance partners in the $11-billion Nord Stream 2 project. read more

Last month, OMV said its exposure to Russia would now be limited to about 2% of total fixed assets.

In Friday's quarterly trading update, OMV said it benefited from a higher refinery reference margin, which climbed to $9.75 per barrel from $6.25 in the previous quarter.

However, the positive effects were more than offset by higher utilities costs and crude oil price differentials, OMV said.

"Compared to Q4 2021, retail margins decreased substantially while commercial margins went down to a lesser extent," it added.

OMV's first quarter results are due on April 29.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omv#Gazprom#Oil And Gas#Austrian#Western#Russian#Nord Stream 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Russia
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy