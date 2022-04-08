ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European shares clock weekly gains; focus shifts to French elections

By Susan Mathew, Anisha Sircar
April 8 (Reuters) - European shares rallied on Friday to erase weekly losses, while investors focused on a tight race between far-right rival Marine Le Pen and incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the runup to the first round of French presidential elections over the weekend.

Financials (.SX7P) and commodity stocks (.SXEP), (.SXPP) led the gains with all major sectors in positive territory. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) added 1.3% and ended the week about 0.5% higher, with healthcare stocks (.SXDP) firming the most on the week.

Topping the index was Banco BPM's (BAMI.MI) 10.2% surge, after French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) said it has bought a 9.2% stake in Italy's third-largest bank. read more

"European markets are mostly playing catch up with the U.S. from yesterday's close," said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank, adding that investors are waiting to get a sense of what earnings could look like with big U.S. banks set to kick off next week.

"Traders have shrugged off the negative headlines about additional sanctions on Russia, as well as the chatter about higher interest rates from the Fed," said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.

"But by and large, it was a negative week for equities as countries revealed plans to target Russia’s energy exports."

The European Union formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products. read more

Despite a 12% recovery from one-year lows hit in March, the STOXX 600 index is still down more than 6% this year on worries that surging inflation due to the Ukraine war will trigger central bank moves that could squeeze growth.

In Sunday's first round of election in France, centre-left Macron is seen winning, but rival Marine Le Pen has surged in polls in recent weeks, leaving her victory within the margins of error. The two leading candidates from the vote will head to a run-off on April 24. read more

Barclay's Lafargue said despite the polls, the turnout or lack thereof could swing the election.

France's CAC 40 index (.FCHI) rose 1.3%, but is down about 2% this week - the most among European peers - on election uncertainty.

Among other stocks, Atlantia's (ATL.MI) rallied 8.7% after a report that top shareholder Edizione and Blackstone (BX.N) could launch a bid for the Italian infrastructure group at 24 euros per share around Easter. read more

Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) slipped 0.9% after it rejected a 10.8 billion euros ($11.8 billion) offer from KKR (KKR.N). read more

Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Arun Koyyur

