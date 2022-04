A quick check of the National Weather Service Radar will show you that showers and strong thunderstorms are on the march across Louisiana this morning. The showers and storms are connected to the first of two storm systems that will affect our weather over the next several days. However, this system, a robust low-pressure system with both a warm front and a cold front extending outward from its center is the one that we need to pay the most attention to right now.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO