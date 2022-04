When it comes down to it there are certain foods that I can never get enough of and that are Pizza, Chicken Wings, and even Mexican food. At the end of the day who doesn't want a Taco or even a Burrito to munch on when it comes down to it. One thing Lake Charles has is a plethora of great Mexican restaurants and believe it or not they all have something that is special about each one. It could be the chips, queso, Margaritas or simply having a friendly staff.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO