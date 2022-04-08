ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WEEKENDER: Sammy Rae & The Friends fill the Royale with gratitude

By Henry Chandonnet
Tufts Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammy Rae & The Friends have brought their radical joy to Boston once again. The band triumphantly returned for a double feature at the Royale on March 26 and 27 with its 2022 tour, filling the venue with cheerful bliss and uptempo funk. The shows were filled with both optimism and...

tuftsdaily.com

VTDigger

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with a royal doggie slumber party and princess ball at The Wilburton Resort

Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend with a Royal Doggie Slumber Party and Princess Ball at The Wilburton Resort, Manchester, Vermont, May 6 – 8, 2022. Manchester, Vermont—Princesses, princes and pooches of all ages and breeds are cordially invited to a Mother’s Day weekend extravaganza featuring a royal doggie slumber party and princess ball at The Wilburton Resort, 257 Wilburton Drive in Manchester, Vermont. The event will be held from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8, 2022. Lodging is discounted 20% and a two-night stay (in hotel rooms or vacation homes) is required. Rates begin at $250/night plus a $100 per person festivities fee. Click here for high resolution photos. The Mother’s Day weekend package can be booked at Wilburton.com or by calling 802-362-2500.
MANCHESTER, VT
SheKnows

Eat Your Heart Out, Bradley Cooper! A Star Is Reborn in a Way to Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd and His Beautiful Lady Love

Daytime heartthrob’s spin on a theme song for the ages. The Young and the Restless actor Conner Floyd (Chance) brought out all of the feels with just one photo, especially for fans who couldn’t get enough of the 2018 remake of the hit film A Star Is Born, headlined by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. The CBS fave shared a shot on his Instagram alongside his lady love that brought romantic images from the movie rushing back.
MOVIES

