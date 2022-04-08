WEEKENDER: Sammy Rae & The Friends fill the Royale with gratitude

Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend with a Royal Doggie Slumber Party and Princess Ball at The Wilburton Resort, Manchester, Vermont, May 6 – 8, 2022. Manchester, Vermont—Princesses, princes and pooches of all ages and breeds are cordially invited to a Mother’s Day weekend extravaganza featuring a royal doggie slumber party and princess ball at The Wilburton Resort, 257 Wilburton Drive in Manchester, Vermont. The event will be held from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8, 2022. Lodging is discounted 20% and a two-night stay (in hotel rooms or vacation homes) is required. Rates begin at $250/night plus a $100 per person festivities fee. Click here for high resolution photos. The Mother’s Day weekend package can be booked at Wilburton.com or by calling 802-362-2500.

MANCHESTER, VT ・ 20 DAYS AGO